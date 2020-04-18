Health

Leaked Government Report Shows Sunlight Destroys Coronavirus

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, though experts suggest pandemic to last through the summer.

By Colby Hall
April 18, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
April 18, 2020
Covid in testing lab
circle

The old adage that "sunlight is the best disinfectant?" Turns out there is something to it.

A recently leaked and unclassified government study shows promising data on the direct effect of sunlight on the deadly COVID-19 contagion. The study was conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology department and is titled S&T's Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDTE) Efforts on COVID-19. The Department of Homeland Security has declined to comment on the leaked report.

The study looked at the "half-life" of the COVID-19 virus and found that the risk of "transmission from surfaces outdoors is lower during daylight" and under higher temperature and humidity conditions. "Sunlight destroys the virus quickly," reads the briefing.

One of the many challenges that have come from the coronavirus outbreak is the lack of reliable data from which public health and elected officials can make informed decisions. As the U.S. economy teeters closer to disastrous levels of unemployment and consumer spending as a result of life-saving lockdown orders, political tensions are brewing about what is the smartest and balanced approach to "opening" things back up without risking a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak.

What specifically was being tested in this report? From the report: "how long does the virus survive in a droplet of saliva (e.g. from a cough/sneeze) and a dried droplet of saliva deposited on stainless steel in varying temperatures, humidity, and sunlight."

What the report found was quite encouraging seeing as we are soon to enter warm summer months. Sunlight effectively killed the virus completely after three minutes, the study found. By comparison, when left in the dark under the same conditions, the COVID-19 contagion lived for 60 minutes. Full intensity sunlight killed the virus in roughly two minutes, while under "quarter intensity" of sunlight the virus lived for four minutes. A screengrab from the leaked report:

During the early stages of the outbreak, there was the thought that, like influenza, the coronavirus would begin to abate as we reached warmer months.

DHS declined to comment on the specific leaked report but did offer the following. "The department is dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of the American people is its top priority. As policy, the department does not comment on allegedly leaked documents," the DHS said in a statement reported by Yahoo! News. "It would be irresponsible to speculate, draw conclusions, or to inadvertently try to influence the public based upon a document that has not yet been peer-reviewed or subjected to the rigorous scientific validation approach."

READ MORE: 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Young brunette curly female reading her bill papers, looking stressed
    Young brunette curly female reading her bill papers, looking stressed
    Smarter Living

    Where's Your Stimulus Check? Experts Explain

    You may not need to worry yet.

  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Culture

    8 Stars Who Haven't Taken Quarantine Seriously

    These celebrities didn't grasp social distancing.

  • A herd of goats take advantage of quiet streets near Trinity Square, in Llandudno, north Wales
    A herd of goats take advantage of quiet streets near Trinity Square, in Llandudno, north Wales
    Culture

    7 Wild Animals Taking Over in Quarantine

    With humans in lockdown, animals are taking over.

  • three guys look at a laptop
    three guys look at a laptop
    Smarter Living

    100 Random Facts That Will Astonish You

    These truths are stranger than fiction.

  • Young woman enjoying a relaxing weekend at home laughing while on phone
    Young woman enjoying a relaxing weekend at home laughing while on phone
    Culture

    13 Funny Tweets About Stimulus Checks

    BRB, going to check our bank account again.

  • Amanda Bono with her boyfriend at an New York Islanders game
    Amanda Bono with her boyfriend at an New York Islanders game
    Health

    A Young Woman's Shocking COVID-19 Diagnosis

    "If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE