Leaked Government Report Shows Sunlight Destroys Coronavirus

The old adage that "sunlight is the best disinfectant?" Turns out there is something to it.

A recently leaked and unclassified government study shows promising data on the direct effect of sunlight on the deadly COVID-19 contagion. The study was conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology department and is titled S&T's Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDTE) Efforts on COVID-19. The Department of Homeland Security has declined to comment on the leaked report.

The study looked at the "half-life" of the COVID-19 virus and found that the risk of "transmission from surfaces outdoors is lower during daylight" and under higher temperature and humidity conditions. "Sunlight destroys the virus quickly," reads the briefing.

One of the many challenges that have come from the coronavirus outbreak is the lack of reliable data from which public health and elected officials can make informed decisions. As the U.S. economy teeters closer to disastrous levels of unemployment and consumer spending as a result of life-saving lockdown orders, political tensions are brewing about what is the smartest and balanced approach to "opening" things back up without risking a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak.

What specifically was being tested in this report? From the report: "how long does the virus survive in a droplet of saliva (e.g. from a cough/sneeze) and a dried droplet of saliva deposited on stainless steel in varying temperatures, humidity, and sunlight."

What the report found was quite encouraging seeing as we are soon to enter warm summer months. Sunlight effectively killed the virus completely after three minutes, the study found. By comparison, when left in the dark under the same conditions, the COVID-19 contagion lived for 60 minutes. Full intensity sunlight killed the virus in roughly two minutes, while under "quarter intensity" of sunlight the virus lived for four minutes. A screengrab from the leaked report:

During the early stages of the outbreak, there was the thought that, like influenza, the coronavirus would begin to abate as we reached warmer months.

DHS declined to comment on the specific leaked report but did offer the following. "The department is dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of the American people is its top priority. As policy, the department does not comment on allegedly leaked documents," the DHS said in a statement reported by Yahoo! News. "It would be irresponsible to speculate, draw conclusions, or to inadvertently try to influence the public based upon a document that has not yet been peer-reviewed or subjected to the rigorous scientific validation approach."

