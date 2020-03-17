Culture

Netflix Party Lets You Stream Shows and Movies With Friends from Afar

Does social distancing have you missing TV nights with friends and family? Then this new tool is for you!

By Colby Hall March 17, 2020
By Colby Hall
March 17, 2020
With the coronavirus pandemic changing life as we know it, people are stuck at home and feeling more isolated than ever. Of course, there's always Netflix. But it's not the same without friends and family to watch with, right? Well, good news: Now there's a new tool that allows you to host a good old-fashioned TV or movie night remotely. It's called Netflix Party and here's how it works.

What's Netflix Party?

The Google Chrome extension Netflix Party allows multiple users to log in and synchronize whatever show or movie they choose to watch on Netflix. It's basically a remote version of the shared experience of sitting in someone's living room and watching Netflix together.

According to the Netflix Party website, "Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows."

With many of us hunkering down and avoiding social interactions in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, this solution to social distancing is the perfect cure for your solo streaming blues.

So, how does Netflix Party work?

  1. Firstly, you must use the Google Chrome browser to install the Netflix Party extension.
  2. Then, you can install Netflix Party via this link.
  3. After you click "Add to Chrome," simply open a video in Netflix (to which you must have a log-in) on your Chrome browser.
  4. To create a Netflix Party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the web address bar in Chrome.
  5. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends and family.
  6. To join a Netflix Party, click on the party URL, which will redirect you to Netflix's website.
  7. Then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party!

There it is!

Now you can watch Netflix movies and TV shows with your friends and share in all the twist, turns, and laughs together.

