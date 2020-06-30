This Pro Athlete Still Hasn't Recovered Months After COVID Diagnosis

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was the first professional athlete to test positive for COVID-19 in early March. Now, he reveals he is still struggling with the ill-effects of the virus. The French-born NBA forward became something of a household name more than three months ago when he tested positive, which eventually led the NBA to suspend their season.

But in an interview with French-based sports outlet L'equipe, Gobert said he is still not fully recovered from COVID-19, even though he was initially diagnosed with the coronavirus over three months ago. "The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year," Gobert said.

Among the many challenges presented by the coronavirus is that medical and public health experts are learning in real-time how COVID-19 attacks the body and what the lingering effects of the virus are. Gobert's example of his still-lingering anosmia (the loss of smell) appears to be another example of how COVID-19 attacks portions of the brain, and in some cases, can cause long-term effects on neurological function.

Medical experts are now seeing long-term symptoms that some coronavirus patients may have to live with forever. These include breathing issues, neurocognitive problems, cardiovascular complications, and a higher risk of blood clots. There is also data that indicates there have been a growing number of strokes among patients recovering from the virus.

Of course, as far as negative symptoms go, a loss of smell is probably not the worst lingering effect, and certainly has no impact on the basketball court where Gobert plies his trade. But as the NBA looks to restart their season next month, continued questions arise over the ongoing safety of all athletes participating in competitions across every level, from professional to little leagues. And for more on this, check out Dr. Fauci Just Dropped a Huge Bombshell on Sports Fans Across the U.S.