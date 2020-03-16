Health

Coronavirus Chief Supports 14-Day National Lockdown

"I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting," Anthony Fauci, MD, said.

By Colby Hall March 16, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
March 16, 2020
circle

Anthony Fauci, MD, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), revealed Sunday during an appearance on Meet the Press that he was open to a 14-day national lockdown as an effective means to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Meet the Press, NBC News anchor Chuck Todd asked if Americans should "be prepared to be hunkering down" and specifically asked about a 14-day national lockdown. Fauci made clear that he believes Americans are going to "have to hunker down significantly more" than we are currently doing. He previously said that the coronavirus pandemic "will likely get worse before it gets better."

When asked about a lockdown on Meet the Press, Fauci admitted that he thought it a good idea and revealed that the White House was receptive to such an idea. "I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting," Fauci said.

Watch the moment from that appearance below:

While there is not yet evidence of a federal move to a national lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, multiple municipalities across the country are already shutting down public spaces. The Associated Press is reporting that a U.S. lockdown is looming, suggesting that it's not a matter if, but when there is a lockdown nationwide.

So what will that look like? As we are seeing with states where an outbreak has already occurred, like Washington in New York, limitations have been put into place at a variety of businesses where people gather and come into close contact.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the forced closure of public schools, sporting events, and bars, so as to help instill the social distancing that will keep the potentially deadly virus from spreading. Restaurants in New York are now restricted to take-out and delivery only—and many are doing contact-less deliveries. Public transit, however, is still operational, and likely will remain so.

The inspiration for a national lockdown in the U.S. is the relatively high mortality rate in Italy, where many communities were late to social distancing, which led to a far worse spread of coronavirus. On the other hand, South Korea was extremely aggressive in testing and limiting public interaction, and successfully "flattened the curve" of the spread of the virus.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • woman reading a book and petting a silver tabby cat while drinking tea
    woman reading a book and petting a silver tabby cat while drinking tea
    Smarter Living

    20 Stress Relief Essentials Everyone Should Own

    Keep calm and shop on.

  • Man with headache hungover
    Man with headache hungover
    Health

    22 Ways Drinking Too Much Affects Your Body

    Here's why you should say no to that second drink.

  • Serious senior woman answering smart phone with man in background at home
    Serious senior woman answering smart phone with man in background at home
    Health

    Should You Visit Your Parents Right Now?

    According to a doctor, probably not.

  • self-isolating mental health tips
    self-isolating mental health tips
    Health

    How to Manage Your Mental Health Right Now

    Back way from the bingeing while quarantining.

  • couple looking at paperwork with fine
    couple looking at paperwork with fine
    Smarter Living

    Common Homeowner Fines You Didn't Know About

    Know the signs before you get fined.

  • Friends about to exercise together
    Friends about to exercise together
    Health

    30 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Heart Attack

    These lifestyle choices can improve heart health.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE