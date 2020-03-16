Coronavirus Chief Supports 14-Day National Lockdown

Anthony Fauci, MD, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), revealed Sunday during an appearance on Meet the Press that he was open to a 14-day national lockdown as an effective means to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Meet the Press, NBC News anchor Chuck Todd asked if Americans should "be prepared to be hunkering down" and specifically asked about a 14-day national lockdown. Fauci made clear that he believes Americans are going to "have to hunker down significantly more" than we are currently doing. He previously said that the coronavirus pandemic "will likely get worse before it gets better."

When asked about a lockdown on Meet the Press, Fauci admitted that he thought it a good idea and revealed that the White House was receptive to such an idea. "I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting," Fauci said.

While there is not yet evidence of a federal move to a national lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, multiple municipalities across the country are already shutting down public spaces. The Associated Press is reporting that a U.S. lockdown is looming, suggesting that it's not a matter if, but when there is a lockdown nationwide.

So what will that look like? As we are seeing with states where an outbreak has already occurred, like Washington in New York, limitations have been put into place at a variety of businesses where people gather and come into close contact.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the forced closure of public schools, sporting events, and bars, so as to help instill the social distancing that will keep the potentially deadly virus from spreading. Restaurants in New York are now restricted to take-out and delivery only—and many are doing contact-less deliveries. Public transit, however, is still operational, and likely will remain so.

The inspiration for a national lockdown in the U.S. is the relatively high mortality rate in Italy, where many communities were late to social distancing, which led to a far worse spread of coronavirus. On the other hand, South Korea was extremely aggressive in testing and limiting public interaction, and successfully "flattened the curve" of the spread of the virus.