Health

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

One expert says it might limit both coronavirus transmission and infection.

By Kali Coleman
October 28, 2021
By Kali Coleman
October 28, 2021

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.

RELATED: If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows.

Marty Moore, PhD, the chief executive officer of Meissa Vaccines, recently told Business Insider that a nasal vaccine, also known as an intranasal vaccine, could be the answer to getting the country back to normal. "An intranasal vaccine could help bring an end to the pandemic and help give us true control over SARS-CoV-2 by limiting infection and transmission," Moore explained. "We shouldn't settle for a new normal. We can get back to the old normal."

The main difference between the three COVID vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. and a nasal vaccine is that the latter might also be able to stop virus transmission and mild infections. The current COVID shots have been designed to protect a person's vital organs, like the lungs and the heart, from severe infection, but they don't always protect against transmission and breakthrough cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccinated people may have lower levels of spread than unvaccinated people, but they can still transmit the virus to other people if they become infected.

During an infectious disease conference for IDWeek, Céline Gounder, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital in New York, explained that people vaccinated against COVID are still vulnerable to mild breakthrough infections because available vaccines do not help people develop mucosal immunity against COVID. Mucosal immunity protects against infection that can occur through moist tissues in the nose, eyes, and mouth. It might also be able to stop all transmission that happens in your nostrils.

"Very early on during that honeymoon initially after vaccination when your neutralizing antibodies are at their highest, you get a bit of a spillover effect into the upper airway," Gounder explained, per Business Insider. But long-term, there is no effect. Instead, experts need to "find another way to elicit a mucosal response to complement the systemic immune response," Gounder said, which could happen with an intranasal vaccine.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Nasal vaccines, which do not require a needle, could also help raise vaccination levels. "There are quite a few people who would rather have drops in the nose than the needle. So I think an intranasal vaccine could reach not all, but many vaccine-hesitant people," Moore told Business Insider. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), anywhere from 11.5 million to 66 million people in the U.S. might be unvaccinated due to a fear of needles.

But some experts caution against putting too much hope in nasal vaccines. Currently, GoodRx says there is only one nasal spray vaccine available in the country: a flu vaccine called FluMist Quadrivalent. FluMist contains live, weakened strains of the flu virus and trigger an immune response in your nose. However, certain groups of people, like pregnant individuals and those with weakened immune systems, cannot use vaccines that contain live virus because it could potentially cause an infection.

And as far as efforts to get a nasal vaccine for COVID go, many infectious disease experts have warned that the possibility is still somewhat distant. Gounder said that there are currently no intranasal vaccines in late-stage trials, so according to GoodRx, the possibility of a nasal spray vaccine is not likely before 2022. Moore's company, Meissa, and another U.S. company, Codagenix, are developing nasal COVID vaccines, but both are only in early-stage human trials.

According to Moore, Meissa's early clinical data has indicated that unvaccinated patients given a few drops of their nasal vaccine in each nostril end up with average mucosal antibody levels that are slightly higher than people who have natural immunity from COVID infection.

"[The data] suggests that we can deliver immunity that's like natural infection, but we can do it safely," Moore told Business Insider. "Our aim is to be the transmission-blocking COVID vaccine."

RELATED: Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Shot of a young man wearing a mask and boarding an airplane
    Shot of a young man wearing a mask and boarding an airplane
    Travel

    United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction

    The change begins on Nov. 15.

  • Prince Jackson at Grauman's Chinese Theater in 2012
    Prince Jackson at Grauman's Chinese Theater in 2012
    Culture

    See Michael Jackson's Son Prince Now

    He just gave a new interview about his dad.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before a senate committee
    Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before a senate committee
    Health

    Fauci Would Take This COVID Precaution "In a Second"

    He said he's urging people to consider this.

  • A female doctor prepares a syringe with a senior patients vaccine. She is extracting the vaccine from the vial with the syringe as her senior patient sits on the table with her sleeve up and waiting patiently. They are both wearing medical masks to protect them from COVID.
    A female doctor prepares a syringe with a senior patients vaccine. She is extracting the vaccine from the vial with the syringe as her senior patient sits on the table with her sleeve up and waiting patiently. They are both wearing medical masks to protect them from COVID.
    Health

    Don't Get a Different Booster Before Doing This

    There's a crucial first step.

  • Julia Roberts at the 1998 People's Choice Awards
    Julia Roberts at the 1998 People's Choice Awards
    Culture

    Julia Roberts Turns 54 Today

    Check out some throwback photos of the movie star.

  • Milan, Italy - August 10, 2017: Amazon website homepage. It is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company. Amazon.com logo visible.
    Milan, Italy - August 10, 2017: Amazon website homepage. It is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company. Amazon.com logo visible.
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This at Amazon or Wayfair, Destroy It

    This popular product has injured customers.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group