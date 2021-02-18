If You're Using This OTC Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

The recent discovery that one specific type of nasal spray is capable of killing COVID might have you eager to head to the drugstore and buy a bottle for yourself. However, you should exercise some caution regarding which formula you buy, now that a popular nasal spray has been recalled due to a type of contamination that can lead to serious infections or even death. Read on to discover if the bottle you have at home could be putting your health at risk. And if you want to play it safe, If You See This on Your Mask, the FDA Says Toss It Immediately.

The FDA announced the recall due to yeast contamination.

While yeast, in many forms, can be innocuous, it can cause serious health issues when it's administered directly into the nasal cavity. On Feb. 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of ManukaGuard Allercleanse Nasal Spray due to yeast contamination. According to the recall notice, anyone with the affected product should stop using it immediately.

The affected nasal spray has UPC 858631002128 and lot #2010045 printed on the box and has a best by date of 10/2023.

The contamination can cause serious health problems in otherwise healthy people.

Though ManukaGuard's manufacturer, NDAL MFG INC, had not received reports of anyone suffering serious complications associated with the product's use at the time of the recall, the FDA says that even healthy individuals can have serious reactions if they decide to use the nasal spray. According to the recall notice, people who use the product may suffer "adverse events that necessitate medical or surgical intervention."

This wouldn't be the first time yeast contamination had serious consequences—according to a 2011 study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, a type of yeast known as Blastoschizomyces capitatus caused serious infections and the death of two patients in a Spanish hospital after they consumed the opportunistic fungus along with milk they had been served.

Its use may even be fatal for some.

While many forms of fungal infection can be treated with antifungal medication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that there are only three types of antifungal medications currently approved for use, and that certain types of fungi have developed antifungal resistance. The CDC describes the rise in antifungal resistance "a growing threat," noting that certain treatment-resistant yeast infections "can cause serious health problems, including disability and death."

It's not surprising then, that the FDA says that among immunocompromised individuals, use of the affected nasal spray "may result in life threatening invasive fungal infections."

If you have the nasal spray at home, you should return it or throw it away.

Distributors of the affected nasal spray have already been notified of the product's contamination, and should be pulling it from shelves if they haven't already done so. However, if you have a bottle at home, the FDA recommends that you discard it or return it to the store from which it was purchased.

If you're experiencing adverse effects from its use, the FDA suggests contacting a doctor. You can also get in touch with the nasal spray's manufacturer to voice your concerns by emailing SUPPORT@MANUKAGUARD.COM or calling 800-916-1220.