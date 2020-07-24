10 Movies That Have Been Delayed Indefinitely Amid the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put the world on pause in many ways, and that includes the film industry. With movie theaters closed in major cities, many of 2020's biggest releases have been postponed. And as COVID numbers across the U.S. continue to surge, studios have pushed back movies' release dates by a year or more. In fact, some films have been taken off the calendar entirely, leaving their release completely up in the air. Here are 10 movies that are currently delayed indefinitely. And for more ways COVID is changing the entertainment industry, check out these 7 Things You Won't See on TV Anytime Soon Because of Coronavirus.

1 Mulan

Walt Disney Studios announced several changes to its release calendar on July 23, pushing back major franchises like Star Wars and Avatar. But while those upcoming films have set dates, the live-action remake of Mulan has been taken off the calendar.

"Over the last few months, it's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. And for 2020 releases you can watch from the comfort of your living room, here are 10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home.

2 Tenet

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet has been something of a bellweather for movies returning to theaters, so its delay does not bode well for other upcoming releases. After being pushed back by two weeks three times, Tenet has now been delayed indefinitely. Nevertheless, Warner Bros. says a new release date will be announced soon.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature," Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen."

3 Promising Young Woman

The Carey Mulligan-led thriller Promising Young Woman got rave reviews when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, but it's unclear when audiences will get to see it. Originally scheduled for release in April, the film currently does not have a release date set. And if you're eager to go to the movies again, This Is the Safest Way to Go to the Movies Right Now.

4 The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch, the latest pastel-colored dramedy from Wes Anderson, had already been postponed from July to October. When Disney—which owns the movie's distributor, Fox Searchlight—announced their new release schedule on July 23, however, The French Dispatch had been removed from the calendar entirely.

5 The Woman in the Window

Based on the hit novel of the same name, The Woman in the Window's first delay had nothing to do with coronavirus. Originally scheduled for an Oct. 2019 release, the film was postponed thanks to negative audience response at test screenings, with the studio deciding to retool the movie for a May 2020 debut.

At this point, however, it might have been better to stick with the original release. The Woman in the Window was delayed again in March due to the COVID pandemic, and a new date has not been announced.

6 Malignant

James Wan has started off some of the biggest contemporary horror franchises, helming the first installments of Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, along with several sequels. Whatever franchise potential his latest film has, though, will have to wait. Wan's Malignant was removed from Warner Bros.' release calendar in March, and no new date has been set. And for more entertainment delays brought on by the pandemic, check out these 10 Beloved TV Shows You Won't See Again in 2020.

7 Run

The thriller Run, starring Sarah Paulson as an overprotective mother, was first pushed back from a January release to May 8—perfect Mother's Day fare. But in March, Lionsgate delayed the release again, pulling Run from the calendar along with fellow horror films Antebellum and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The other movies now have release dates, but Run remains TBD. And for some insight into why Run might be exactly what people want to watch right now, check out This Is Why You Can't Stop Watching Horror Movies, According to Science.

8 Praise This

Tina Gordon's Praise This, a musical about youth choirs, was due to hit theaters on Sept. 25. Now, however, it's one of the many films that have been delayed indefinitely amid the pandemic.

9 The Artist's Wife

Starring Lena Olin and Bruce Dern, The Artist's Wife was on the film festival circuit in 2019. Originally scheduled for a staggered release in April, Strand Releasing opted to postpone the film in March, saying only that it would be released at some point in 2020.

"With our particular audience as well as the general public's safety in mind, we have decided to delay the release of The Artist's Wife," director Tom Dolby told Deadline. "This film is about love and hope bringing people together in the face of adversity, and it's important to us that as much of our audience as possible is able to see it in a group setting. We're enthusiastic about showing the film when the time is right."

10 Saint Maud

When Tenet gave up its July 17 release date, the psychological horror film Saint Maud swooped in. In early July, however, A24 pulled the movie from its schedule, with no new release date set. At least, not in the U.S. If all goes according to plan, Saint Maud will hit theaters in the U.K. in October. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.