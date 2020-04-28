Culture

5 Things You'll Never See at Movie Theaters Again After Coronavirus

Our "new normal" will certainly affect the movie-going experience. Here's what you won't see anymore.

By Colby Hall
April 28, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
April 28, 2020
circle

As the world impatiently awaits a safe and responsible return to a post-pandemic lifestyle, we have scads of time to think about what the "new normal" will look like. Take, for example, the tradition of going to the movies and all that it entails. As medical and public health experts learn about the COVID-19 contagion and how it spreads, we should expect a very different movie-going experience after the coronavirus. In fact, some cinematic rituals will likely disappear entirely once the cinema doors reopen. Read on for a look at how different the cineplex will be post-coronavirus.

1
Paper tickets

closeup of hand taking movie theater tickets
Shutterstock

Is it likely to get the coronavirus from a movie ticket? No, but the COVID-19 contagion can live on paper for up to 24 hours. So in today's day and age, especially when most people have smartphones and many are purchasing tickets online, traditional paper tickets are likely to become a thing of a past. And for more on events you're missing out on right now, Here's What to Do About Refunds for All Your Canceled Event Tickets.

2
Recycled 3-D glasses

man and woman sit in red movie theater seats in 3D glasses
Shutterstock

There was a time when 3-D glasses were made of paper and disposable. Nowadays, movie theaters underwrite the cost for recyclable plastic glasses that moviegoers are expected to throw into a bin for later use. That's a practice that likely won't last, considering the number of faces those glasses could touch.

3
Self-serve butter

bag of popcorn spilled on table
Shutterstock

That slow viscous stream of yellow butter-tasting fluid is something some people love and others despite. But in the wake of coronavirus, with all the hands potentially pressing down on that pump, we can't imagine self-serve butter will survive once movie theaters reopen.

4
Self-serve soda fountains.

closeup of soda cup at fountain machine
Shutterstock

It's always kind of fun to serve yourself your own soda and be in charge of your own ice-to-soda ratio, right? But since it's almost impossible to keep this self-service station clean and void of germs, the days of pouring your own pop are probably numbered.

5
Cramped seating

women in front row of crowded movie theater
Shutterstock

While you may miss those aforementioned cineplex staples, there is an upside to all this: Moviegoers should be able to enjoy a roomier experience post-pandemic with potential alternating seating.

On the downside, however, if theaters are going to practice safe social distancing, then there will be far fewer tickets to sell per show. This could mean more sold-out showings and higher ticket prices, but at least you will be safe! And for more facts you should know about COVID-19, check out 25 Coronavirus Facts You Should Know by Now.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Lady Gaga best national anthem performances
    Lady Gaga best national anthem performances
    Culture

    20 Songs You Totally Misunderstood, Explained

    From the "Macarena" to “Gangnam Style” ...

  • Senior woman with mask walking using phone on street
    Senior woman with mask walking using phone on street
    Smarter Living

    The Brilliant Phone Hack You Need to Know

    This simple trick can help you stay healthy.

  • Man replacing dirty air conditioning filter at home.
    Man replacing dirty air conditioning filter at home.
    Smarter Living

    The One Thing You Shouldn't Clean Right Now

    Your AC could be trapping the virus.

  • josh bringedahl gets bad haircut from wife in quarantine
    josh bringedahl gets bad haircut from wife in quarantine
    Culture

    10 Awful Quarantine Haircuts You Have to See

    "I'm reluctant to call what my wife did to me a haircut."

  • young asian girl giving mother card and kissing her on cheek
    young asian girl giving mother card and kissing her on cheek
    Smarter Living

    20 Mother's Day 2020 Gifts She'll Love

    Because she doesn't need another scarf.

  • man in background holding scissors gives haircut to blonde wife in quarantine
    man in background holding scissors gives haircut to blonde wife in quarantine
    Culture

    10 Amazing Quarantine Haircuts That'll Impress You

    These first-timers could be professionals!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE