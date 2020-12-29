If You Use This Mouthwash, the FDA Says to Stop Immediately

Health

Before you groggily reach in your medicine cabinet in the morning to take care of your oral hygiene, you need to give your mouthwash an extra look. Americans are being advised to check their oral rinses after a major recall was issued on a mouthwash commonly prescribed to patients with gingivitis. According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product in question, GUM Paroex, may be contaminated with bacteria.

It's a popular prescription mouthwash that's been recalled.

GUM Paroex® Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP has been recalled
Gum Brand

The mouthwash in question is GUM Paroex® Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP, 0.12%, manufactured by Sunstar Americas, Inc. (SAI) of Schaumburg, Illinois. GUM Paroex is distributed nationwide via dental offices, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical wholesalers to be prescribed to patients.

The potentially contaminated products are in an amber colored bottle and labeled 1789P (in a 473 mL bottle) and 1788P (118.25 mL bottle). The expiration dates on the mouthwash in question run from Dec. 31, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2022.

This is an expansion of the mouthwash recall SAI had issued in late October.

The mouthwash is particularly damaging to those who are immunocompromised.

Woman gargling with oral rinse in the washroom
Yagi-Studio / iStock

The concern is that the GUM Paroex mouthwash may be contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia lata, which, if consumed by a person who's already immunocompromised, can result in oral infections requiring antibacterial therapy. Among particularly vulnerable patients, there is a further risk of potentially fatal infections such as pneumonia and bacteremia. According to the FDA's report, 29 adverse reactions to the mouthwash have been reported to date.

And it's particularly dangerous to COVID-19 patients.

Girl doing her mouth hygiene in the morning.
Capuski / iStock

"Use of the contaminated Paroex on patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions, including those infected with COVID-19, is particularly unsafe," SAI notes in its recall notice.

And for more regular recall news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The FDA says to stop using the mouthwash immediately.

hand holding bottle of mouthwash isolated on white background
Yellow Cat / Shutterstock

According to the FDA, "Patients, pharmacies, and healthcare facilities in possession of these products should stop using and dispensing immediately." Patients should also contact their physician if they experience any ill-effects.

SAI is currently in the process of notifying its customers to arrange returns of the recalled products.

