This Is the Most Unpopular Smartphone in America, According to Data

Purchasing a new smartphone can be an intimidating endeavor. With new models—not to mention the various versions of those models—constantly being cranked out by brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung, it can be hard to find the right phone for you. That's why we looked at some of the newest devices of 2021 and determined which is the most unpopular smartphone in the group.

To determine the smartphones we chose to analyze, we looked at countless lists of the best, worst, and newest smartphones on the market right now. We landed on six of the top phones, according to experts, and then examined several metrics to determine which was the most unpopular of the bunch. First, we turned to the trusted tech experts at Tom's Guide for both the starting price point of each phone and where it ranked out of the 12 on the site's best phones in 2021 list. Then we factored in the five-star rating each phone received from PCMag, which tested and rated hundreds of phones covering a variety of budgets and capabilities across the major U.S. cell phone carriers.

Finally, we also included the score each phone received from Digital Trends, a popular review and information site for all things tech, which rated each phone on a scale of 1 to 5. We then gave each metric a weighted value—for example, price point carried the least amount of weight because it's less directly related to a popularity than consumer and expert reviews—before plugging them into our exclusive algorithm to see how each phone scored on our 100-point scale Unpopularity Index. Read on to discover the most and the least popular smartphone in America. And for a related ranking that help you make some good calls, check out This Is the Most Unpopular Cell Phone Carrier, According to Data.

6 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Starting price point: $999.99

Tom's Guide rank: 3 out of 12

PCMag rating: 4.5 out of 5

Digital Trends rating: 4.5 out of 5

Unpopularity Index Score: 0.00

5 OnePlus 9 Pro

Starting price point: $1,069.99

Tom's Guide rank: 2 out of 12

PCMag rating: 4.5 out of 5

Digital Trends rating: 4 out of 5

Unpopularity Index Score: 17.46

4 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Starting price point: $599.99

Tom's Guide rank: 9 out of 12

PCMag rating: 4.5 out of 5

Digital Trends rating: 4 out of 5

Unpopularity Index Score: 44.32

3 Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Starting price point: $999.00

Tom's Guide rank: 4 out of 12

PCMag rating: 4 out of 5

Digital Trends rating: 4 out of 4

Unpopularity Index Score: 68.51

2 Google Pixel 4a

Starting price point: $349.00

Tom's Guide rank: 8 out of 12

PCMag rating: 4 out of 5

Digital Trends rating: 4 out of of 5

Unpopularity Index Score: 78.80

1 Samsung Galaxy S21

Starting price point: $699.99

Tom's Guide rank: 7 out of 12

PCMag rating: 4 out of 5

Digital Trends rating: 3.5 out of 5

Unpopularity Index Score: 100.00

