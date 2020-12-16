Let's face it: We all streamed a lot more television than usual this year. And who can blame us? The horrors of 2020 were unending, and the fact that so much of the year revolved around us being confined to our homes meant there was a serious uptick in Netflix usage. Thankfully, there were a lot of great series to stream. In fact, a look at the most popular shows on Netflix in 2020 reveals just how eclectic the platform's offerings are.

Wondering what series people were streaming the most? As Variety reported, streaming tracker Reelgood compiled data of Netflix's regularly updated top 10 list of most watched titles, which they used to determine Netflix's most popular shows of the year—some of which are Netflix Originals, some are classics people rewatched, and some are new shows from other networks. Reelgood documented not only the number of times a title was in the top 10, but also what position it was in, and created an algorithm to assign each show a score. They then ranked them, and the end results offer a surprising look at what we've spent the year streaming.

50 World's Most Wanted

Reelgood score: 98

49 Dark Desire

Reelgood score: 102

48 The Last Kingdom

Reelgood score: 104

47 On My Block

Reelgood score: 108

46 Grand Army

Reelgood score: 109

45 Hollywood

Reelgood score: 110

44 Virgin River

Reelgood score: 110

43 Altered Carbon

Reelgood score: 113

42 Evil

Reelgood score: 114

41 Money Heist

Reelgood score: 120

40 Riverdale

Reelgood score: 123

39 Waco

Reelgood score: 124

38 Too Hot to Handle

Reelgood score: 124

37 Never Have I Ever

Reelgood score: 125

36 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Reelgood score: 127

35 The Legend of Korra

Reelgood score: 127

34 Sweet Magnolias

Reelgood score: 131

33 Warrior Nun

Reelgood score: 137

32 Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Reelgood score: 145

31 The Order

Reelgood score: 150

30 Cursed

Reelgood score: 150

29 The Last Dance

Reelgood score: 178

28 Space Force

Reelgood score: 179

27 Lucifer

Reelgood score: 181

26 Away

Reelgood score: 185

25 The Great British Baking Show

Reelgood score: 187

24 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Reelgood score: 190

23 Dead to Me

Reelgood score: 191

22 The Crown

Reelgood score: 199

21 Shameless

Reelgood score: 201

20 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Reelgood score: 202

19 Floor Is Lava

Reelgood score: 202

18 The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Reelgood score: 207

17 Emily in Paris

Reelgood score: 207

16 13 Reasons Why

Reelgood score: 225

15 Ratched

Reelgood score: 228

14 The Haunting of Bly Manor

Reelgood score: 241

13 Schitt's Creek

Reelgood score: 253

12 All American

Reelgood score: 266

11 Avatar: The Last Airbender

Reelgood score: 295

10 Love is Blind

Reelgood score: 297

9 Cobra Kai

Reelgood score: 299

8 Unsolved Mysteries

Reelgood score: 310

7 The Umbrella Academy

Reelgood score: 320

6 Outer Banks

Reelgood score: 344

5 Ozark

Reelgood score: 377

4 Tiger King

Reelgood score: 382

3 The Queen's Gambit

Reelgood score: 431

2 The Office

Reelgood score: 438

1 Cocomelon

Reelgood score: 572

