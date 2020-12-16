This Was the Most Popular Show on Netflix in 2020
Based on the data, discover which series on Netflix were the most watched this year.
Let's face it: We all streamed a lot more television than usual this year. And who can blame us? The horrors of 2020 were unending, and the fact that so much of the year revolved around us being confined to our homes meant there was a serious uptick in Netflix usage. Thankfully, there were a lot of great series to stream. In fact, a look at the most popular shows on Netflix in 2020 reveals just how eclectic the platform's offerings are.
Wondering what series people were streaming the most? As Variety reported, streaming tracker Reelgood compiled data of Netflix's regularly updated top 10 list of most watched titles, which they used to determine Netflix's most popular shows of the year—some of which are Netflix Originals, some are classics people rewatched, and some are new shows from other networks. Reelgood documented not only the number of times a title was in the top 10, but also what position it was in, and created an algorithm to assign each show a score. They then ranked them, and the end results offer a surprising look at what we've spent the year streaming.
Read on to see if your favorite offering on Netflix made the list, and for the best of the platform's original content, discover The 50 Best Netflix Shows Ever, According to Critics.
50
World's Most Wanted
Reelgood score: 98
And for the most popular shows ever, These Are the Most Popular TV Shows of All Time.
49
Dark Desire
Reelgood score: 102
48
The Last Kingdom
Reelgood score: 104
And for more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
47
On My Block
Reelgood score: 108
46
Grand Army
Reelgood score: 109
And for a TV flashback, revisit these 20 Beloved TV Shows You Won't Believe Are 20 Years Old.
45
Hollywood
Reelgood score: 110
44
Virgin River
Reelgood score: 110
43
Altered Carbon
Reelgood score: 113
42
Evil
Reelgood score: 114
41
Money Heist
Reelgood score: 120
40
Riverdale
Reelgood score: 123
39
Waco
Reelgood score: 124
38
Too Hot to Handle
Reelgood score: 124
37
Never Have I Ever
Reelgood score: 125
36
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Reelgood score: 127
35
The Legend of Korra
Reelgood score: 127
34
Sweet Magnolias
Reelgood score: 131
33
Warrior Nun
Reelgood score: 137
32
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Reelgood score: 145
31
The Order
Reelgood score: 150
30
Cursed
Reelgood score: 150
29
The Last Dance
Reelgood score: 178
28
Space Force
Reelgood score: 179
27
Lucifer
Reelgood score: 181
26
Away
Reelgood score: 185
25
The Great British Baking Show
Reelgood score: 187
24
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
Reelgood score: 190
23
Dead to Me
Reelgood score: 191
22
The Crown
Reelgood score: 199
21
Shameless
Reelgood score: 201
20
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
Reelgood score: 202
19
Floor Is Lava
Reelgood score: 202
18
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
Reelgood score: 207
17
Emily in Paris
Reelgood score: 207
16
13 Reasons Why
Reelgood score: 225
15
Ratched
Reelgood score: 228
14
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Reelgood score: 241
13
Schitt's Creek
Reelgood score: 253
12
All American
Reelgood score: 266
11
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Reelgood score: 295
10
Love is Blind
Reelgood score: 297
9
Cobra Kai
Reelgood score: 299
8
Unsolved Mysteries
Reelgood score: 310
7
The Umbrella Academy
Reelgood score: 320
6
Outer Banks
Reelgood score: 344
5
Ozark
Reelgood score: 377
4
Tiger King
Reelgood score: 382
3
The Queen's Gambit
Reelgood score: 431
And for series that ran for ages, here are The 40 Longest-Running American TV Shows of All Time.
2
The Office
Reelgood score: 438
1
Cocomelon
Reelgood score: 572
And for shows from this year we'd rather forget, check out The Worst TV Shows of 2020, According to Critics.