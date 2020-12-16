Culture

This Was the Most Popular Show on Netflix in 2020

Based on the data, discover which series on Netflix were the most watched this year.

By Richard Evans
December 16, 2020
Let's face it: We all streamed a lot more television than usual this year. And who can blame us? The horrors of 2020 were unending, and the fact that so much of the year revolved around us being confined to our homes meant there was a serious uptick in Netflix usage. Thankfully, there were a lot of great series to stream. In fact, a look at the most popular shows on Netflix in 2020 reveals just how eclectic the platform's offerings are.

Wondering what series people were streaming the most? As Variety reported, streaming tracker Reelgood compiled data of Netflix's regularly updated top 10 list of most watched titles, which they used to determine Netflix's most popular shows of the year—some of which are Netflix Originals, some are classics people rewatched, and some are new shows from other networks. Reelgood documented not only the number of times a title was in the top 10, but also what position it was in, and created an algorithm to assign each show a score. They then ranked them, and the end results offer a surprising look at what we've spent the year streaming.

Read on to see if your favorite offering on Netflix made the list, and for the best of the platform's original content, discover The 50 Best Netflix Shows Ever, According to Critics.

50
World's Most Wanted

world's most wanted
Netflix

Reelgood score: 98

49
Dark Desire

still from dark desire
Netflix

Reelgood score: 102

48
The Last Kingdom

the last kingdom
Netflix

Reelgood score: 104

47
On My Block

the cast of on my block
Netflix

Reelgood score: 108

46
Grand Army

grand army
Marni Grossman / Netflix

Reelgood score: 109

45
Hollywood

still from hollywood
Netflix

Reelgood score: 110

44
Virgin River

virgin river
Netflix

Reelgood score: 110

43
Altered Carbon

altered carbon
Diyah Pera / Netflix

Reelgood score: 113

42
Evil

still from evil
Jeff Neumann / CBS

Reelgood score: 114

41
Money Heist

money heist
Netflix

Reelgood score: 120

40
Riverdale

still from riverdale
The CW

Reelgood score: 123

39
Waco

still from waco
Paramount Network

Reelgood score: 124

38
Too Hot to Handle

too hot to handle
Netflix

Reelgood score: 124

37
Never Have I Ever

never have I ever
Netflix

Reelgood score: 125

36
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

jurassic world camp cretaceous
Netflix

Reelgood score: 127

35
The Legend of Korra

the legend of korra
Viacom Media Networks

Reelgood score: 127

34
Sweet Magnolias

sweet magnolias
Netflix

Reelgood score: 131

33
Warrior Nun

warrior nun
Netflix

Reelgood score: 137

32
Down to Earth with Zac Efron

down to earth with zac efron
Netflix

Reelgood score: 145

31
The Order

still from the order
Netflix

Reelgood score: 150

30
Cursed

still from cursed
Netflix

Reelgood score: 150

29
The Last Dance

the last dance
ESPN Films

Reelgood score: 178

28
Space Force

still from space force
Aaron Epstein / Netflix

Reelgood score: 179

27
Lucifer

still from lucifer
Netflix

Reelgood score: 181

26
Away

still from away
Netflix

Reelgood score: 185

25
The Great British Baking Show

great british baking show
Channel 4

Reelgood score: 187

24
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

the trials of gabriel fernandez
Netflix

Reelgood score: 190

23
Dead to Me

still from dead to me
Netflix

Reelgood score: 191

22
The Crown

still from the crown
Netflix

Reelgood score: 199

21
Shameless

still from shameless
Showtime

Reelgood score: 201

20
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

jeffrey epstein filthy rich
Netflix

Reelgood score: 202

19
Floor Is Lava

floor is lava
Netflix

Reelgood score: 202

18
The Boss Baby: Back in Business

the boss baby back in business
Netflix

Reelgood score: 207

17
Emily in Paris

emily in paris
Netflix

Reelgood score: 207

16
13 Reasons Why

13 reasons why
Netflix

Reelgood score: 225

15
Ratched

still from ratched
Netflix

Reelgood score: 228

14
The Haunting of Bly Manor

the haunting of bly manor
Netflix

Reelgood score: 241

13
Schitt's Creek

schitt's creek
Debmar-Mercury / Lionsgate Television

Reelgood score: 253

12
All American

still from all american
Tina Thorpe / The CW

Reelgood score: 266

11
Avatar: The Last Airbender

avatar the last airbender
ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

Reelgood score: 295

10
Love is Blind

still from love is blind
Netflix

Reelgood score: 297

9
Cobra Kai

cobra kai
Sony Pictures Television

Reelgood score: 299

8
Unsolved Mysteries

unsolved mysteries
Netflix

Reelgood score: 310

7
The Umbrella Academy

the umbrella academy
Netflix

Reelgood score: 320

6
Outer Banks

still from outer banks
Netflix

Reelgood score: 344

5
Ozark

laura linney and jason bateman on ozark
Netflix

Reelgood score: 377

4
Tiger King

tiger king
Netflix

Reelgood score: 382

3
The Queen's Gambit

the queen's gambit
Netflix

Reelgood score: 431

2
The Office

The Office
NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Reelgood score: 438

1
Cocomelon

still from cocomelon
Netflix

Reelgood score: 572

