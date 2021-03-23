This Is the Most Hated Pizza Topping in America, Survey Says

In general, pizza is one of the most widely loved foods that exists. After all, who doesn't like ordering a pie on Friday night before settling in to watch a movie after a long week of work? What goes on top of that pizza, however, is a whole other story. People take their pizza preferences seriously, especially when it comes to toppings. And according to a recent survey, the majority of Americans agree there is one that is the most hated pizza topping of all.

After conducting a poll of more than 6,000 adults in the U.S., YouGov was able to determine that pepperoni is America's favorite pizza topping—the runner-up went to sausage. But in addition to asking respondents to identify their favorite, the survey also asked them to provide their least favorite pie topper. Think you know what it is? Read on to see the five most hated pizza toppings in America. And for more things people in the U.S. dislike doing, check out This Is the Chore Americans Hate the Most, New Survey Says.

5 Pineapple

U.S. adults who dislike this topping the most: 35 percent

4 Broccoli

U.S. adults who dislike this topping the most: 39 percent

3 Artichokes

U.S. adults who dislike this topping the most: 44 percent

2 Eggplant

U.S. adults who dislike this topping the most: 52 percent

1 Anchovies

U.S. adults who dislike this topping the most: 61 percent

