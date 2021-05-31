Culture

The Worst Nicole Kidman Movie of All Time, According to Fans

The audience scores for these movies were the lowest of her career.

May 31, 2021
Nicole Kidman is widely adored by critics and awards voters, but she also has a loyal fanbase thanks to decades of strong performances and exciting choices. And while she's certainly gotten some bad reviews over the years, Kidman fans will defend many of her lowest rated films—just ask any Practical Magic devotees. But what about the movies that no one seems to like. Using audience scores as a guide, we set out to discover the most hated Nicole Kidman movies of all time.

We turned to Rotten Tomatoes for a full Kidman filmography, then ranked the films by the audience scores, which shows the percentage of viewers who liked them. Based on that, we've come up with a list of the films that audiences liked the least, from the movies they were lukewarm on to the ones they really hated. Read on to see if you can defend any of the films that made the cut.

29
Just Go With It (2011)

nicole kidman in just go with it
Sony Pictures Releasing

Audience score: 59 percent

28
The Interpreter (2005)

nicole kidman in the interpreter
Universal Pictures

Audience score: 54 percent

27
The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

nicole kidman in the portrait of a lady
Gramercy Pictures

Audience score: 52 percent

26
The Golden Compass (2007)

nicole kidman in the golden compass
New Line Cinema

Audience score: 51 percent

25
Destroyer (2018)

nicole kidman in destroyer
Annapurna Pictures

Audience score: 50 percent

24
The Human Stain (2003)

nicole kidman in the human stain
Miramax Films

Audience score: 48 percent

23
The Beguiled (2017)

nicole kidman in the beguiled
Focus Features

Audience score: 48 percent

22
The Family Fang (2015)

nicole kidman in the family fang
Starz

Audience score: 47 percent

21
Malice (1993)

nicole kidman in malice
Columbia Pictures

Audience score: 46 percent

20
Genius (2016)

nicole kidman in genius
Summit Entertainment

Audience score: 46 percent

19
Birth (2004)

nicole kidman in birth
New Line Cinema

Audience score: 43 percent

18
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

nicole kidman in secret in their eyes
STXfilms

Audience score: 41 percent

17
Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012)

nicole kidman in hemingway and gellhorn
HBO

Audience score: 41 percent

16
The Invasion (2007)

nicole kidman in the invasion
Warner Bros. Pictures

Audience score: 40 percent

15
Margot at the Wedding (2007)

nicole kidman in margot at the wedding
Paramount Vantage

Audience score: 40 percent

14
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

nicole kidman in before I go to sleep
Clarius Entertainment

Audience score: 40 percent

13
The Peacemaker (1997)

nicole kidman in the peacemaker
DreamWorks Pictures

Audience score: 39 percent

12
Birthday Girl (2001)

nicole kidman in birthday girl
Miramax Films

Audience score: 39 percent

11
How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)

nicole kidman in how to talk to girls at parties
A24

Audience score: 38 percent

10
Nine (2009)

nicole kidman in nine
TWC

Audience score: 37 percent

9
Queen of the Desert (2015)

nicole kidman in queen of the desert
IFC Films

Audience score: 34 percent

8
The Paperboy (2012)

nicole kidman in the paperboy
Millennium Films

Audience score: 33 percent

7
Batman Forever (1995)

nicole kidman in batman forever
Warner Bros. Pictures

Audience score: 32 percent

6
The Stepford Wives (2004)

nicole kidman in the stepford wives
Paramount Pictures

Audience score: 30 percent

5
Billy Bathgate (1991)

nicole kidman in billy bathgate
Buena Vista Pictures

Audience score: 28 percent

4
Bewitched (2005)

nicole kidman in bewitched
Sony Pictures Releasing

Audience score: 28 percent

3
Strangerland (2015)

nicole kidman in strangerland
Alchemy

Audience score: 24 percent

2
Grace of Monaco (2014)

nicole kidman in grace of monaco
TWC

Audience score: 24 percent

1
Trespass (2011)

nicole kidman in trespass
Millennium Entertainment

Audience score: 22 percent

