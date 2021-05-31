Nicole Kidman is widely adored by critics and awards voters, but she also has a loyal fanbase thanks to decades of strong performances and exciting choices. And while she's certainly gotten some bad reviews over the years, Kidman fans will defend many of her lowest rated films—just ask any Practical Magic devotees. But what about the movies that no one seems to like. Using audience scores as a guide, we set out to discover the most hated Nicole Kidman movies of all time.

We turned to Rotten Tomatoes for a full Kidman filmography, then ranked the films by the audience scores, which shows the percentage of viewers who liked them. Based on that, we've come up with a list of the films that audiences liked the least, from the movies they were lukewarm on to the ones they really hated. Read on to see if you can defend any of the films that made the cut.

29 Just Go With It (2011)

Audience score: 59 percent

28 The Interpreter (2005)

Audience score: 54 percent

27 The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Audience score: 52 percent

26 The Golden Compass (2007)

Audience score: 51 percent

25 Destroyer (2018)

Audience score: 50 percent

24 The Human Stain (2003)

Audience score: 48 percent

23 The Beguiled (2017)

Audience score: 48 percent

22 The Family Fang (2015)

Audience score: 47 percent

21 Malice (1993)

Audience score: 46 percent

20 Genius (2016)

Audience score: 46 percent

19 Birth (2004)

Audience score: 43 percent

18 Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Audience score: 41 percent

17 Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012)

Audience score: 41 percent

16 The Invasion (2007)

Audience score: 40 percent

15 Margot at the Wedding (2007)

Audience score: 40 percent

14 Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Audience score: 40 percent

13 The Peacemaker (1997)

Audience score: 39 percent

12 Birthday Girl (2001)

Audience score: 39 percent

11 How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)

Audience score: 38 percent

10 Nine (2009)

Audience score: 37 percent

9 Queen of the Desert (2015)

Audience score: 34 percent

8 The Paperboy (2012)

Audience score: 33 percent

7 Batman Forever (1995)

Audience score: 32 percent

6 The Stepford Wives (2004)

Audience score: 30 percent

5 Billy Bathgate (1991)

Audience score: 28 percent

4 Bewitched (2005)

Audience score: 28 percent

3 Strangerland (2015)

Audience score: 24 percent

2 Grace of Monaco (2014)

Audience score: 24 percent

1 Trespass (2011)

Audience score: 22 percent

