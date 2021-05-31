The Worst Nicole Kidman Movie of All Time, According to Fans
The audience scores for these movies were the lowest of her career.
Nicole Kidman is widely adored by critics and awards voters, but she also has a loyal fanbase thanks to decades of strong performances and exciting choices. And while she's certainly gotten some bad reviews over the years, Kidman fans will defend many of her lowest rated films—just ask any Practical Magic devotees. But what about the movies that no one seems to like. Using audience scores as a guide, we set out to discover the most hated Nicole Kidman movies of all time.
We turned to Rotten Tomatoes for a full Kidman filmography, then ranked the films by the audience scores, which shows the percentage of viewers who liked them. Based on that, we've come up with a list of the films that audiences liked the least, from the movies they were lukewarm on to the ones they really hated. Read on to see if you can defend any of the films that made the cut.
29
Just Go With It (2011)
Audience score: 59 percent
28
The Interpreter (2005)
Audience score: 54 percent
27
The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
Audience score: 52 percent
26
The Golden Compass (2007)
Audience score: 51 percent
25
Destroyer (2018)
Audience score: 50 percent
24
The Human Stain (2003)
Audience score: 48 percent
23
The Beguiled (2017)
Audience score: 48 percent
22
The Family Fang (2015)
Audience score: 47 percent
21
Malice (1993)
Audience score: 46 percent
20
Genius (2016)
Audience score: 46 percent
19
Birth (2004)
Audience score: 43 percent
18
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Audience score: 41 percent
17
Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012)
Audience score: 41 percent
16
The Invasion (2007)
Audience score: 40 percent
15
Margot at the Wedding (2007)
Audience score: 40 percent
14
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Audience score: 40 percent
13
The Peacemaker (1997)
Audience score: 39 percent
12
Birthday Girl (2001)
Audience score: 39 percent
11
How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)
Audience score: 38 percent
10
Nine (2009)
Audience score: 37 percent
9
Queen of the Desert (2015)
Audience score: 34 percent
8
The Paperboy (2012)
Audience score: 33 percent
7
Batman Forever (1995)
Audience score: 32 percent
6
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Audience score: 30 percent
5
Billy Bathgate (1991)
Audience score: 28 percent
4
Bewitched (2005)
Audience score: 28 percent
3
Strangerland (2015)
Audience score: 24 percent
2
Grace of Monaco (2014)
Audience score: 24 percent
1
Trespass (2011)
Audience score: 22 percent
