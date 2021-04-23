Smarter Living

This Is the No. 1 Money Mistake You're Making After 50, Survey Shows

Getting older doesn't always mean you're getting wiser, especially when it comes to your money.

By Paul Thompson
April 23, 2021
By Paul Thompson
April 23, 2021

One could argue that a major benefit of getting older is that you are likely to have more control over, or at least a better sense of, what your future will look like than you may have had in your younger years. You've had time to figure out your professional, personal, and financial lives and make the necessary adjustments in order to build the kind of life you'd like to have. And, in a perfect world, that's how it happens. But, as we all know, there's no such thing as a perfect world, and things don't automatically get easier with age. That is especially true when it comes to the matter of money. In fact, after asking more than a 1,000 U.S. adults over the age of 50, a new survey conducted by Caring Advisor, a site for senior living communities, found that there are plenty of money mistakes people don't start making until they're in their 50s.

18
Overspending in early retirement

Silhouette of happy young retired couple sitting in deck chairs on the beach at sunset
Traitov / iStock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 7.8 percent

17
Not recognizing how expenses change ing retirement

Budgeting money, parent divorce
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 8.0 percent

16
Taking Social Security benefits too early

social security number things burglars know about your home
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 8.0 percent

15
Trusting employer fully for retirement planning

older couple going over financial documents, empty nest
Shutterstock/fizkes

People who made this mistake after age 50: 9.3 percent

14
Taking on debt that I can't repay

bill passed due and debt
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 10.2 percent

13
Not creating an estate plan

man seriously talking to his boss who appears to be upset
iStock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 10.4 percent

12
Taking additional debt without understanding how it would affect cash flow

Photo of a senior woman going through financial problems
iStock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 10.9 percent

11
Not understanding available resources

couple meeting with finance officer Bad Dating Marriage Tips
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 11.5 percent

10
Endangering retirement by helping others financially

Man taking money out of his wallet
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 11.7 percent

9
Not taking advantage of retirement plan provisions

older couple speaking with financial professional, downsizing your home
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 12.1 percent

8
Spending too much to support children/grandchildren

grandparents parents and grandparents on a beach
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 14.5 percent

7
Withdrawing money from retirement accounts too early

529 plan
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 16.8 percent

6
Being too conservative with investments

Buying and selling stocks
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 17.4 percent

5
Not planning for long-term care costs

nurse doing blood pressure monitoring for senior woman at home
iStock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 19.8 percent

4
Not having an investment plan

woman and Financial Advisor meeting
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 20.8 percent

3
Not having emergency savings

money saved in a jar
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 30.3 percent

2
Planning for retirement too late

stressed middle aged man feeling sad at laptop
iStock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 32.1 percent

1
Not saving enough to retire

Older person's hand holding an empty wallet
Shutterstock

People who made this mistake after age 50: 35.9 percent

