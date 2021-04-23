This Is the No. 1 Money Mistake You're Making After 50, Survey Shows
Getting older doesn't always mean you're getting wiser, especially when it comes to your money.
One could argue that a major benefit of getting older is that you are likely to have more control over, or at least a better sense of, what your future will look like than you may have had in your younger years. You've had time to figure out your professional, personal, and financial lives and make the necessary adjustments in order to build the kind of life you'd like to have. And, in a perfect world, that's how it happens. But, as we all know, there's no such thing as a perfect world, and things don't automatically get easier with age. That is especially true when it comes to the matter of money. In fact, after asking more than a 1,000 U.S. adults over the age of 50, a new survey conducted by Caring Advisor, a site for senior living communities, found that there are plenty of money mistakes people don't start making until they're in their 50s.
If you want to avoid these common financial pitfalls, read on to discover the top money mistakes people make after 50. And for missteps to avoid in your earlier years, The No. 1 Financial Mistake People Make When They're Young, Survey Says.
18
Overspending in early retirement
People who made this mistake after age 50: 7.8 percent
17
Not recognizing how expenses change ing retirement
People who made this mistake after age 50: 8.0 percent
16
Taking Social Security benefits too early
People who made this mistake after age 50: 8.0 percent
15
Trusting employer fully for retirement planning
People who made this mistake after age 50: 9.3 percent
14
Taking on debt that I can't repay
People who made this mistake after age 50: 10.2 percent
13
Not creating an estate plan
People who made this mistake after age 50: 10.4 percent
12
Taking additional debt without understanding how it would affect cash flow
People who made this mistake after age 50: 10.9 percent
11
Not understanding available resources
People who made this mistake after age 50: 11.5 percent
10
Endangering retirement by helping others financially
People who made this mistake after age 50: 11.7 percent
9
Not taking advantage of retirement plan provisions
People who made this mistake after age 50: 12.1 percent
8
Spending too much to support children/grandchildren
People who made this mistake after age 50: 14.5 percent
7
Withdrawing money from retirement accounts too early
People who made this mistake after age 50: 16.8 percent
6
Being too conservative with investments
People who made this mistake after age 50: 17.4 percent
5
Not planning for long-term care costs
People who made this mistake after age 50: 19.8 percent
4
Not having an investment plan
People who made this mistake after age 50: 20.8 percent
3
Not having emergency savings
People who made this mistake after age 50: 30.3 percent
2
Planning for retirement too late
People who made this mistake after age 50: 32.1 percent
1
Not saving enough to retire
People who made this mistake after age 50: 35.9 percent
