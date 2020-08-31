As the new coronavirus cases begin to trend downward in some places across the nation, top U.S. health officials are warning that COVID-19 cases in certain states are increasing. According to a CNBC analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University, 21 states are now seeing daily infections grow by at least 5 percent. But one of the worst areas being hit right now? The Midwest, where nine states are experiencing surges.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, MD, shared his thoughts about the Midwestern states where cases are rising during a recent interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association's Howard Bauchner, MD. The middle of the country "is getting stuck," he said, which, combined with a coming flu season, is a significant concern. "We don't need to have a third wave in the heartland right now. We need to prevent that particularly as we're coming to the fall."

The virus is likely to continue to spread across rural America, which has been "largely unaffected to date" by the coronavirus outbreak, said former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD. "Really, an outbreak can happen anywhere." The following are midwestern states seeing a current surge in COVID-19 cases. Read on to see if yours is one of them. And for some encouraging news on a state that has experienced some positive developments regarding COVID-19, check out This Former "Red Zone" State Now Has the Lowest Infection Rate in the U.S.

1 Indiana

Things were looking relatively good for The Hoosier State as recently as two weeks ago, as daily infections had fallen to under 500 on Aug. 19th, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Since then, however, there has been a steady increase in daily cases, peaking on Aug. 24th at 1,660 patients—which represents the most reported on a single day since the outbreak started. Indiana reopened on June 10th, which—not surprisingly—coincided with steady rise in daily infections.

2 Iowa

According to Johns Hopkins, Iowa has seen a sharp spike in daily COVID-19 infections since Aug. 19th, which saw only 322 everyday infections. By comparison, the state's record high of nearly 2,700 reported cases came on Aug. 27th—the highest since the outbreak began for The Hawkeye State.

3 Kansas

Kansas might be known as The Free State, but it is far from free from COVID-19. On May 19th, Governor Laura Kelly started phase 2 of a limited re-opening of the state, and, on that date, Kansas experienced only 50 daily infections. But daily cases have been on a slow and steady increase since then, with more than 1,000 infections reported on Aug. 27th.

4 Michigan

According to Johns Hopkins, Michigan appeared to have a real handle on the virus in early June, with a mere 15 new reported cases of COVID-19. By Aug. 30th, however, there has been a slow and steady incline of daily cases, with nearly 1,400 infections reported.

5 Minnesota

The timeline of daily infections in Minnesota shows a similar pattern of ups and downs. Unfortunately, it is currently on the rise. Aug. 27th saw an all-time high of daily infections of over 1,550 new cases, which is up sharply from 222 daily cases on June 15th.

6 Nebraska

Relative to the other states listed here, The Cornhusker State has seen a less dramatic increase in daily COVID-19 infections. According to Johns Hopkins, Aug. 23rd saw only 109 cases, but that had nearly tripled to 317 cases on Aug. 29th. Still, this is a marked improvement from the over 700 daily infections logged on May 1st.

7 North Dakota

Of all the states listed here, North Dakota may have the sharpest increase in coronavirus cases over the past week or so. According to Johns Hopkins, Aug. 29th saw a record high of infections of 374. That may not seem terribly high, but throughout the month of June, North Dakota averaged roughly 35 new daily infections.

8 Ohio

The Buckeye State definitely saw the worst rise of daily coronavirus cases from June 15th through the end of July, which saw a peak of cases of over 1,700 cases on July 31st. While things slowed down—and the curve began to flatten—there has been a troubling trend upwards from over 600 cases on Aug 23rd to nearly 1,300 on Aug. 28th, according to Johns Hopkins.

9 South Dakota

South Dakota averaged less than 100 daily cases throughout most of the summer, according to Johns Hopkins. But since 66 daily infections were reported on Aug. 26th, cases nearly grew ten-fold on the next day, coming in over 600. What was behind the sudden surge? The Sturgis bike rally, apparently, which not only led to the widespread of the virus but also has made South Dakota one of the states doing the worst at managing COVID infections at that time.