Many experts have made it clear that there is no better preventative measure against COVID than simply washing your hands. So naturally, most of us are more aware of our hand hygiene than we've ever been before. But a large part of your hand hygiene is making sure you use good hand soap—which means you'll want to stay away from any products that might be contaminated. Two versions of Method hand soap were recently placed under a voluntary recall from the company: Method Sea Minerals gel hand wash and Method Sweet Water gel hand wash.

Method has recalled two hand soaps for containing bacteria.

Method, a cleaning products company, recently announced that they were voluntarily recalling a small number of hand soap bottles for not "meeting [their] high quality standards." The affected bottles contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium, a naturally-occurring bacteria which can cause infections in humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This bacteria can be especially harmful to those who are immunocompromised.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is not typically harmful to the everyday person, but it could "pose a risk to individuals with compromised immune systems," Method's statement explains. According to Healthline, severe infections can occur from this bacteria in people who are already hospitalized with another illness or have weak immune systems.

And it can lead to infections in various body parts.

According to Heathline, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infections in five different body areas. The most severe infection can occur in the blood, and pneumonia can appear in the lungs. But even healthy individuals have reported mild infections such as rashes on the skin, ear infections, or eye infections.

Method soaps are sold by a variety of retailers.

There is a high possibility that you picked up a contaminated bottle of Method hand soap because this brand is sold by many different retailers. Many major retailers including Target, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, Staples, Walgreens, Home Deport, and CVS sell Method hand soaps both in stores and online.

But the recall only affects certain 12-ounce bottles sold since September.

Not all Method hand soaps are contaminated, but if you bought one of the company's 12-ounce hand soaps after the end of September, you may want to check it through their online product-checking system.

"The only products affected in Canada are from one lot of 12-ounce method gel hand wash in Sweet Water fragrance and in the U.S., the only products affected are from two lots of 12-ounce method gel hand wash in Sea Minerals fragrance," the company said in a statement. "These affected products were only sold since the end of September 2020."

And if you have purchased a contaminated bottle, you can apply for a refund.

Method is promising full refunds for those that have purchased a contaminated bottle of hand soap. Once you have checked to see if you have an affected product, the company will allow you to "enter your contact information for appropriate reimbursement and instructions to dispose the product." According to their website, consumers who apply for a refund will receive a refund check in about 7 to 10 business days.