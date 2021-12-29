If You Take This Common Medication, Call Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Warns

Many Americans take regular daily medications without much thought. But a new drug recall of a common medication requires that you take a closer look at your medicine cabinet just in case your drug could be affected. Here's what to know, and what to do if you have this medication at home right now.

Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling multiple lots of the type 2 diabetes drug metformin.

The Cranford, New Jersey-based company Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling 33 different lots of its 750-milligram metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets. The reason for the recall is that the drugs could contain too much N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is "classified as a probable human carcinogen," meaning it could cause cancer based on results from laboratory tests.

So as a precautionary measure the company is voluntarily recalling all the potentially affected batches with a valid shelf life. The drugs are manufactured by Cadila Healthcare Limited in Ahmedabad, India for distribution in the U.S.

If you have the recalled metformin at home, don't stop taking it but call your doctor for advice right away.

If you take this medication, check your lot number against the 33 lots listed along with the recall notice on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website. If you have drugs from an impacted lot, you are not advised to stop taking it immediately because stopping abruptly could be dangerous. Instead, patients are advised to continue taking their medication and contact your doctor for advice regarding an alternative treatment.

Here's how to identify the recalled diabetes medication.

The recalled product is used (along with diet and exercise) to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is packaged in bottles of 100 tablets. Each tablet is white to off-white in color, capsule shaped, and uncoated, debossed with "Z", "C" on one side and "20" on the other side. The pills were distributed to retailers nationwide.

Fortunately, neither Viona Pharmaceuticals nor Cadila Healthcare have received any reports of adverse events related to this recall at this stage.

Here's what to do with your recalled metformin if you have the drugs at home right now.

Viona Pharmaceuticals is currently notifying its customers by email and mail (FedEx Overnight). It is arranging for return of all recalled medications to its recall processor at the following address:

Eversana Life Science Services

c/o Viona recall

ATTN: Returns Department

4580 S. Mendenhall Rd.

Memphis, TN 38141

If you have any questions about this recall, you can contact the recall processor Eversana Life Science Services by phone at 888-304-5022 (option 1) Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 7 pm CDT. But if you feel like you might have experienced any health issues related to taking this product, you should contact your physician or healthcare provider.

If you have medical-related questions or want to report a health or quality issue, contact Viona Pharmaceuticals by phone at: 888-304-5011, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, EST.

You can also report adverse reactions or quality problems to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax at 800-FDA-0178.

For more information on this drug, you can visit the agency's website.

