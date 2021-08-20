Melissa Joan Hart Says This Is How She Got Breakthrough COVID

Actor Melissa Joan Hart announced on Instagram this week that she's among the small percentage of people who have gotten COVID after they've been vaccinated. The 45-year-old former child star recently took to Instagram to ask her followers to "do better" to avoid getting a breakthrough infection themselves. While Hart said she and her family "took precautions" to reduce their exposure, she still got COVID and she says she's pretty sure she knows how she contracted the virus. To learn more about Hart's experience and what she's telling people not to do now, read on.

Melissa Joan Hart believes she got COVID through her children, who don't have mask mandates at school.

On Aug. 19, Hart shared a video on Instagram detailing her experience with COVID. "I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it's bad," she said. "I'm mad, really mad. We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country, we got lazy."

She went on to point out one of the ways in which the country has relaxed its precautions against COVID, which is how she believes she got infected. "I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from," she said.

Hart has three sons with her husband Mark Wilkerson: 15-year-old Mason Wilkerson, 13-year-old Braydon Wilkerson, and eight-year-old Tucker Wilkerson. She said her youngest son has worn a mask to school every day, so it seems she believes one of her teenagers transmitted the virus. "[Tucker] came home bragging every day, 'Mom, I wore my mask' and I was so thankful," said Hart. "Now, if he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it."

Hart captioned the post saying, "I'm not posting this to be political or gain pity. I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate. It's just how I feel today on my page."

Hart says she's experiencing two debilitating COVID symptoms.

In addition to describing her COVID case as "bad" in the Instagram video, Hart said she feels like there's a weight on her chest and she's having trouble breathing.

She described feeling "scared and sad and disappointed" amid her battle with the virus.

The mother of three said she thinks one of her sons also has COVID and got emotional thinking of the others contracting the virus. "If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them," she said through tears.

Hart wishes she'd "done better."

The actor was not only mad at others who shirk precautions, but she said she's also mad at herself. "I wish I'd done batter," she said. "So, I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids."

She added: "It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not, so stay vigilant and stay safe."

The topic of masking in schools has become incredibly controversial.

On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance to recommend "universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status." The agency also insisted that "children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place."

While the CDC encourages schools to mandate masks, not all districts have taken this precaution and it's become a hot-button issue at school districts across the country.

The topic has become especially heated amid the surge of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible among both adults and children. "Last year, for example, you would have to give a child a really high infectious dose to make them sick, but with the virus that's more contagious, even what would be an insignificant exposure could get them sick," explained Carlos Oliveira, PhD, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor and assistant professor of pediatrics at the Yale School of Medicine, told NBC News.

A recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that children aged three and younger had the highest odds of transmitting COVID within their household, as compared to children aged 14 to 17.

"We always knew children could get it, could transmit it, and could get sick with COVID," Edith Bracho Sanchez, MD, a primary care pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, told ABC News recently. "I think we're learning more and more just how much."

