Culture

The Shocking Serenade That Stunned Meghan Markle at Her Wedding

The newly minted duchess' sorority sisters pulled off quite the surprise when she married Prince Harry.

By Diane Clehane
July 23, 2020
Diane Clehane
By Diane Clehane
July 23, 2020
circle

The guest list for Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry included members of the royal family and plenty of Hollywood A-listers, from George Clooney to Oprah Winfrey, who all gathered to cheer on the couple. But it was a serenade from an unexpected source that clearly moved the newly minted duchess on her special day.

After the wedding, as the newlyweds left the grounds of Windsor Castle in their Ascot Landau carriage, Meghan's attention was drawn to a cluster of well-wishers in the crowd who were belting out a song that sounded strangely familiar. A group of alumnae from Meghan's sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma had journeyed from the States to Britain and camped out for more than 30 hours on the streets of Windsor in hopes of getting a glimpse of the Duchess. They had one goal: to serenade their sorority sister with "Oh Pat," a wedding chant sung to Kappas on their wedding day.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The tradition is thought to have originated with the organization's Missouri and Northwestern chapters. Meghan was the recruitment chairperson for the sorority at Northwestern University, where she graduated with a degree in theater and international relations in 2003.

When the bride spied the group standing behind the large blue and white banner emblazoned with the Greek letters that spelled out Kappa Kappa Gamma, she put her hand over her heart and leaned over to say something to Harry as she passed the women.

Margaret Phipps, an alum from Texas, told a local news outlet that Meghan's eyes "lit up when she saw them." She added: "It was a really special moment. We came all this way. It means so much for us to have that moment with her."

Another sorority member told KKG's official magazine, The Key, "The moment [Meghan] recognized us will stay with me forever. Her expression totally changed. There was a moment where she caught her breath and said, 'Oh!' and a huge smile spread across her face. You could tell she was clearly touched."

In biographer Andrew Morton's book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, he reported Meghan's sorority "embraced her warmly" when she joined in 1999, with the exception of a few members who found her "too assertive."

Fittingly, Kappa Kappa Gamma's motto is "Aspire to be." Each chapter works closely with local charities and that's something the Duchess of Sussex has clearly carried with her into her royal life and beyond it. And for more sweet moments from the Sussexes, check out Harry and Meghan's Most Adorable Couple Moments.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

 

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Handsome man wearing mask
    Handsome man wearing mask
    Health

    10 Genius Face Mask Hacks You Should Know

    Your mask is about to be a lot more comfortable.

  • Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, kick off the the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on July 8, 2011
    Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, kick off the the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on July 8, 2011
    Culture

    William and Kate's Nicknames for Each Other

    Some are sweet and some are embarrassing.

  • This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.
    This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.
    Health

    This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.

    It's caused 6,000 deaths in six months alone.

  • A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
    A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
    Health

    5 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Are Attracted to You

    It can all come down to what you wear or drink.

  • Store closes for lockdown
    Store closes for lockdown
    Health

    Your State Should Lock Down If This Happens

    Harvard researchers say this is when to stay home.

  • Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile
    Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile
    Health

    How Long Is Recovery For Young COVID Patients?

    According to the CDC, longer than you'd think.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE