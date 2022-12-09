Health

Scientists Say Mindfulness Can Work Just as Well as Anxiety Medication (If You Do It Right)

Meditation may be the key to calming your nerves.

By Lauren Jarvis-Gibson
December 9, 2022
By Lauren Jarvis-Gibson
December 9, 2022

Whether about the future, the stress of the day-to-day, or something more unexplained, many people regularly experience anxiety. In fact, anxiety disorders affect up to 40 million adults in the U.S., about 19.1 percent of the population. Anxiety can be treated with psychotherapy, as well as medications like SSRIs if needed, but according to a new study, mindfulness meditation could work just as effectively. Read on to find out what researchers have to say about this healing practice.

READ THIS NEXT: Napping at This Time Boosts Your Brain Health, Study Says.

Therapy can help those with anxiety.

Woman in her bed struggling with anxious thoughts.
Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

While taking a long walk or doing some deep breathing can ease anxiety in the moment, psychotherapy is an effective treatment for anxiety in the long run. A therapist will help patients understand their individual triggers, and give them tools to manage their response to them.

"During the therapy process, the client and therapist will learn what triggers the client's anxiety," says Brent Metcalf, a licensed clinical social worker at Tri Star Counseling. "The client will hopefully be able to identify and cope with the triggers during the therapeutic process and learn coping skills to decrease the anxiety. If the anxiety is severe enough or bothers the client enough, medication can also be used to treat anxiety along with therapy."

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter

Medication is an option.

Woman taking medicine.
Photo by danilo.alvesd / Unsplash

If you are still experiencing extreme anxiety after therapy or want quicker relief, anxiety medication is an option. "Medication is great and I refer my clients for medication when it's needed," says Metcalf. "However, medication does not help individuals learn how to identify stressors or how to cope with them. It simply treats the symptoms."

Matthew Luciano, a clinical psychologist for Sierra Coast Psychotherapy finds that medication, while incredibly helpful, can also have its downsides.

"Medication can sometimes act quicker (several weeks) than therapy (a month or more)," he says. "It is effective at reducing the physical symptoms of anxiety, but requires people to use that medication for a long time (possibly forever) and there may be unpleasant side effects." 

What about mindfulness meditation?

Man feeling anxious sitting down.
panitanphoto / Shutterstock

In a study of 276 adults with anxiety disorders<>published by JAMA Psychiatry in early November, half of the participants took a generic form of Lexapro, a common medication used to treat anxiety, while the other half embarked in "mindfulness-based stress reduction." The results were quite surprising: According to CNN, both groups experienced about a 20 percent reduction in their anxiety symptoms over the eight-week period.

It's important to note that the group doing mindfulness work wasn't just practicing once in a blue moon. The patients were asked to meditate on their own for around 40 minutes per day and had to participate in a two-and-a-half-hour mindfulness meditation class once a week. During the sessions they participated in a program based on Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), a Buddhist technique developed in 1979. This practice incorporates movements like stretches and posture poses and has evolved from solely treating stress to also treating pain, immune disorders, and diabetes.

The lead author of the study, Elizabeth Hoge, compared mindfulness to any skill that you practice. "People learn to have a different relationship with their thoughts. In the practice, we train people to just let go of the thoughts, be patient and gentle with the thoughts, just let them pass," she told CNN.

READ THIS NEXT: Snacking on This Helps You Lose Weight and Sleep Better, New Study Says

Meditation is not a cure for everyone.

Woman meditating on the floor.
Luna Vandoorne / Shutterstock

Mediation is a powerful tool that can calm your mind and ease anxiety, but the amount of effort those in the study were required to put in is not very realistic for the average person.

"Telling people who are that overworked they should spend 45 minutes a day meditating is the 'Let them eat cake' of psychotherapy," Joseph Arpaia, an Oregon-based psychiatrist specializing in mindfulness and meditation wrote in response to the study. However, he believes there are less-time consuming breathing techniques that those suffering from anxiety can do to calm themselves.

Brent Turnipseed, the co-founder of Roots Behavioral Health thinks even meditation on a daily basis like in the study is not something that will be effective for individuals suffering from severe anxiety.

"In theory, meditation could replace medications for mild symptoms," he tells Best Life. "If symptoms are severe, no, mediation most likely will not be enough to bring sustained relief."

While this study does show positive results coming from the practice of meditation, it's important to note that everyone's brains are wired differently. For some individuals, a daily walk may do the trick, while others will need more support from medication or psychotherapy.

Lauren Jarvis-Gibson
Lauren Jarvis-Gibson is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Her work has been published in Teen Vogue, Allure, HuffPost, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A man changing the thermostat in his kitchen
    A man changing the thermostat in his kitchen
    Smarter Living

    Mistakes That Are Increasing Your Heating Bill

    Experts say you could be burning cash.

  • A Paralympic Army Veteran Asked for a Wheelchair Lift. A Government Official Offered Euthanasia in Return.
    A Paralympic Army Veteran Asked for a Wheelchair Lift. A Government Official Offered Euthanasia in Return.
    Extra

    A Paralympic Army Veteran Asked for a Wheelchair Lift. A Government Official Offered Euthanasia in Return.

    Government policy under fire.

  • A young woman smiling and talking on the phone in the movie theater, while everyone around her looks annoyed.
    A young woman smiling and talking on the phone in the movie theater, while everyone around her looks annoyed.
    Relationships

    The Most Obnoxious Zodiac Sign

    Annoying doesn't begin to describe them.

  • Scaffolders Working on Skyscrapers 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan Share Heart-Freezing View from Top of Buildings
    Scaffolders Working on Skyscrapers 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan Share Heart-Freezing View from Top of Buildings
    Extra

    Scaffolders Working on Skyscrapers 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan Share Heart-Freezing View from Top of Buildings

    The videos are not for the faint of heart.

  • Snake Caught Hitching a Wild Ride on the Hood of a Car
    Snake Caught Hitching a Wild Ride on the Hood of a Car
    Extra

    Snake Caught Hitching a Wild Ride on the Hood of a Car

    The commentary in the video is hilarious. 

  • ​​Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend on His Relationship With Meghan: "He Seemed a Little Lost."
    ​​Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend on His Relationship With Meghan: "He Seemed a Little Lost."
    Extra

    ​​Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend on His Relationship With Meghan: "He Seemed a Little Lost."

    "I only wish him the best."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group