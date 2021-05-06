Health

This Common Medication Could Reduce Your Heart Attack Risk, New Study Finds

New research has found that another medication may be helpful for heart health.

By Kali Coleman
May 6, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
May 6, 2021

Someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Even if it's not fatal, a heart attack can cause irreversible damage to your body—which means preventing one from happening ahead of time is extremely important. Countless adults over the years have turned to aspirin as a preventative measure against heart attacks, but new guidance warns against using the OTC pain reliever regularly due to its harmful side effects. Fortunately, new research has found that a different medication could actually protect you against a heart attack. Read on to find out which common medication can reduce your heart attack risk, and for more on your heart health, If You Take This Popular Supplement, Your Heart May Be at Risk, Study Says.

Blood pressure medication can reduce your heart attack risk even if you don't have high blood pressure.

man checking blood pressure with blood pressure medication
iStock

Researchers sought to determine how blood pressure medication could impact heart health, publishing their meta-analysis May 1 in the journal The Lancet. The researchers analyzed data from 48 trials that included more than 344,700 participants, and found that each 5 mm Hg (millimeters of mercury) reduction in systolic blood pressure reduced someone's risk of heart attack by about 10 percent—even if they had normal blood pressure levels and no history of heart disease.

"Our study fills the aforementioned gaps in evidence and provides compelling evidence from randomized trials for the beneficial effects of blood pressure-lowering treatment across the spectrum of systolic blood pressure in people with or without a known diagnosis of cardiovascular disease," the researchers explained in the study. They also said their findings "dismiss the suggestions that blood pressure-lowering treatment is only effective when blood pressure is above a certain threshold." And for more medication intel you need, If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns.

It could also help reduce your risk of other heart-related problems.

Male nurse helping sick elderly woman with chest pain
iStock

The researchers found that after a four-year follow-up, nearly 43,330 participants had a cardiovascular event, including heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or cardiac-related death. However, they found that each 5 mm Hg reduction in systolic blood pressure through blood pressure medication could also reduce some of the risk for these other health problems. According to the study, blood pressure reduction led to a 10 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease, 13 percent lower risk of stroke, 13 percent lower risk of heart failure, 8 percent decrease in ischemic heart disease, and 5 percent decrease in cardiovascular disease.

"Across primary and secondary prevention groups (those with a history of heart disease and those without) and across all baseline blood pressures, there was a consistent risk reduction of vascular events with blood pressure lowering," Judith Meadows, MD, an associate professor of medicine in the section of cardiovascular medicine at Yale School of Medicine, told Healthline. And for more on risk factors to know, If You See This on Your Skin, Your Heart Attack Risk Is Higher, Study Says.

Researchers say this may specifically help those already at risk for heart disease.

Doctor listening to patient's heartbeat
iStock

The researchers say these findings may be beneficial for people who are already at risk for heart disease but have normal blood pressure and no history of heart disease. According to the CDC, risk factors for heart disease include high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and obesity. "Defining those increased risks remains important and requires careful consideration by patients and doctors before starting treatment based on this meta-analysis," Steven Schiff, MD, a cardiologist and medical director of invasive cardiology for MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, explained to Healthline. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

This doesn't necessarily mean you'll be put on blood pressure medication, however.

emale customer stands at the desk of a pharmacy filling a prescription.
iStock

If you have normal blood pressure, don't expect for your doctor to go ahead and put you on blood pressure medication just as a preventative measure against heart attacks, however. In fact, Meadows told Healthline that "dedicated trials should be designed to address the question of blood pressure lowering in those with blood pressures" that are in the normal range. After all, there are side effects from blood pressure-lowering medications like dizziness, fainting, or unpredictable cough, Schiff notes. Also, doctors have to be careful not to lower blood pressure too drastically if they're treating people with normal blood pressure, Joseph Alpert, MD, a professor of medicine and a cardiologist at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, told Healthline. And for more health concerns, If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Say.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
    Culture

    What William & Kate Learned From Harry & Meghan

    "They have to keep up with the times."

  • A man sleeping in bed
    A man sleeping in bed
    Health

    If You Sleep This Much, You're Putting Your Heart At Risk

    A study says it's not just about how little you get.

  • Dog laying in grass
    Dog laying in grass
    Smarter Living

    If Your Dog Is Playing With This, Take it Away

    This popular toy could be risky for your pet.

  • Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman
    Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman
    Health

    If Side Effects Won't Go Away, Get a COVID Test

    The vaccine should only cause reactions for this long.

  • man making facial expression, touching head
    man making facial expression, touching head
    Health

    The Bigger This Body Part, the Bigger the Penis

    And no, it's not their feet!

  • Young woman shopping in a grocery store and wearing protective medical mask. Women with face mask for protection against influenza virus shopping. Shopping in supermarket
    Young woman shopping in a grocery store and wearing protective medical mask. Women with face mask for protection against influenza virus shopping. Shopping in supermarket
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Store Is Running Out of Everything

    Customers are turning up to empty shelves.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group