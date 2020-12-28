If You Have These Meats in Your Fridge, Get Rid of Them Immediately

If you've been stocking up on meat in case of another potential shutdown, you need to double check what's stored in your fridge or freezer this week. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reported a major recall on nearly 130,000 pounds of meat products. The recall was reported by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after a manufacturer shipped a large number of meat products nationwide without having them inspected by the authorities. Read on to find out if any meat you have at home is affected, and for another recall that should be on your radar, check out If You Have This Spice in Your Pantry, the FDA Says Check It Immediately.

CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recalled around 128,841 pounds of various meat products after they were shipped out without being subject to federal inspection. The breach in procedure was discovered after unchecked products were found in supermarkets, falsely labeled with inspection marks. Upon further investigation, the alert was expanded to 10 different products, all distributed between April 29, 2020 and Dec. 5, 2020. This includes different kinds of cooked and uncooked pork roll and paté.

The FSIS rated this recall as a "Class 1," which is defined as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

All products subject to the recall bear establishment number "Est. 8776" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide. Here is a full list of labels from the recalled items:

Chả Sống, Sài gòn Uncooked Pork Roll with Flavored Fish Sauce

Nem Nướng, Sài gòn Uncooked Cured Pork Roll with Flavored Fish Sauce

Sài gòn CHẢ LỤA ĐẶC BIỆT SỐ 1 Cooked Pork Roll Flavored with Anchovy Flavored Fish Sauce

Sài gòn CHẢ HUẾ ĐẶC BIỆT Cooked Pork Roll Flavored with Anchovy Flavored Fish Sauce

Sài gòn, Cooked Pork Flavored With Fish Sauce

PATÉ Sài gòn, Paté Paste With Pork & Pork Liver

Sài gòn CHẢ CHIÊN, Fry Pork Roll Flavored with Anchovy Flavored Fish Sauce

Sài gòn CHẢ BÌ, Cooked Pork Roll & Pork Skin Flavored with Anchovy Flavored Fish Sauce

While there are currently no reports of adverse reactions to these products, the FSIS says, "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

1 Trader Joe's almond kringle

A warning was issued regarding Trader Joe's almond kringle dessert just before the holidays. More than 3,000 packages of the Scandinavian favorite were pulled after the discovery of pecans, rather than almonds, in a number of them. Allergies to tree nuts like pecans are considered to be among the more severe responses to food, with the proteins that trigger symptoms resistant to cooking. And for another product you need to inspect, check out If You Have This OTC Medicine, You Need to Check Your Bottle Immediately.

2 Lean Cuisine's baked chicken meals

The FSIS issued an alert regarding Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals made by Nestlé that "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic." Nestlé voluntarily recalled the product after receiving five complaints from costumers who discovered plastic in their mashed potatoes in the "Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy" meal. While no injuries or illnesses were reported when the recall was issued on Dec. 19, the FSIS advises consumers to throw these Lean Cuisine meals away or return them to their point of purchase. And for more regular updates on recalls that could affect you, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Stuffed Foods' mac & cheese bites

There was a food safety double whammy in this recall of packages of Stuffed Foods' Mac & Cheese Bites, which were found to contain not only meat—in the form of erroneously packaged Buffalo-Style Chicken Poppers—but also undeclared soy, one of those most common triggers of adverse reactions among those suffering from allergies. And for another recall to be aware of, check out If You Bought This Home Product From Amazon, Return It Now.

4 Country Meats' pork snack sticks

An allergy of a different kind sparked a recall earlier this month after batches of pork snack sticks by Country Meats labeled BBQ actually contained a chili cheese variety of the food. As the cheese component contained milk, this was potentially dangerous to anyone suffering from a dairy allergy since the ingredient was not included on the label. And for more on food health and safety, check out why If You Use This in Your Kitchen, You're at Risk of a Serious Injury.