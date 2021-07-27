If You Have These 2 Popular Seasonings, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Let's face it—your spice cabinet probably has quite a few old bottles of seasonings you never touch. But a new recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 27 will likely have you taking stock of what's on your spice rack—and maybe even throwing a few bottles away. McCormick & Company, Inc., one of the most trusted brands in the world of seasonings and spices, announced that it's voluntarily recalling two very popular products and they say you need to throw them away ASAP. Read on to find out if what you're sprinkling on your dinner is safe to eat.

McCormick is recalling some of its Italian seasoning.

If you're a fan of Italian seasoning, you need to check what kind is in your cabinet. McCormick just recalled three sizes of its McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning products:

The 1.31-oz. bottle with UPC 052100049731, McCormick item number 901582629, and a best-by date of May 26, 2024; May 27, 2024; June 4, 2024; or June 5, 2024

The 2.25-oz. bottle with UPC 052100038254, McCormick item number 901455463, and a best-by date of June 30, 2024 or July 1, 2024

The 1.75-lb. bottle with UPC 52100325743, McCormick item number 932574, and a best-by date of June 12, 2024

McCormick is also recalling one of its Frank's RedHot seasonings.

If you're a fan of spicy foods, you're likely familiar with Frank's RedHot, another one of McCormick's brands. Unfortunately, the company also recalled its Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. Only one size of the product was affected: the 153-g bottle with UPC 066200021047, McCormick item number 901543520, and a best-by date of September 6, 2022.

The McCormick seasonings are possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the recall notice, the issue is that these seasonings are potentially contaminated with Salmonella, which the FDA brought to McCormick's attention during routine testing.

Salmonella can lead to serious or even fatal infections in the young, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the notice posted on the FDA website. Healthy people infected with Salmonella tend to experience more typical foodborne illness-related symptoms, like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. But even healthy people can have a more severe bout with Salmonella if the organism gets into their bloodstream.

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the McCormick seasonings.

The products were sold in more than 30 states.

The four McCormick seasoning products were shipped to most U.S. states—32, to be exact—as well as Bermuda and Canada.

If you live in any of the following states and recently bought one of the aforementioned McCormick seasonings, you should double-check to be sure it's safe to consume: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

And those who have any of the seasonings at home should "destroy" them.

In the recall notice, McCormick says they've "alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption."

The company explains that anyone with the seasonings doesn't need to return them to the place they bought them, but instead, "consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container."

Anyone with question or a request for a replacement or a refund should contact McCormick at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

