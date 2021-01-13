Long before Matthew McConaughey was a household name, he was just a little boy growing up in Texas. However, there was one thing that certainly made the future star a standout among his peers: his status as a pageant contestant. The Oscar winner posted an adorable throwback shot of himself in 1977 to Instagram recently in which he proudly shows off the trophy he won in the Little Mr. Texas pageant that year. However, as it turned out, his "win" may have been more than a bit exaggerated. Read on to see the adorable photo and to hear the backstory, and for more celebrity nostalgia, Priyanka Chopra Just Shared an Adorable Throwback of Herself at 17.

McConaughey says he was Little Mr. Texas "until I wasn't."

In the black-and-white photo, an 8-year-old McConaughey, wearing a straw cowboy hat, button-up shirt, and a contestant badge, holds up a trophy reading "Little Mr. Texas Runner-Up 1977."

McConaughey captioned the photo, "For 43 years I was Little Mr Texas…until i wasn't," adding a close-up photo highlighting the words "runner-up" on his trophy.

The actor revealed that his mother had let him believe he won.

During an Oct. 2020 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, McConaughey explained that he believed he won the contest until just under three years ago. "Let's cut to about 2018…Something caught my eye. I looked on the nameplate that was engraved and I zoomed in on it and it said runner-up," McConaughey said.

And for more on McConaughey's family, check out Matthew McConaughey's Son Looks Just Like Him in Rare Instagram Photo.

He attributes his success to his mother's white lie.

In the interview with Clarkson, McConaughey alluded to the fact that much of his confidence—and the success he's had in life—may have come from his childhood belief that he had actually won the pageant.

Even when confronted, McConaughey's mom stuck to her story.

McConaughey went on to explain that, when he questioned his mom about the lie, she brushed it off, assuring him that he was the rightful winner of the title.

McConaughey said that his mother told him that the pageant's actual winner came from a family with "a whole bunch of money." "They were too rich. They were able to buy their kids really nice suits," she said, suggesting the "winner" hadn't earned the title through merit.