Health

You Need to Do This Before Getting the Vaccine, White House Official Says

Getting a vaccine in the future may not be effective if you don't do this right now.

By Kali Coleman
December 16, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
December 16, 2020
circle

The first coronavirus vaccines have already been distributed in the United States. And as health care workers get the initial doses, many other Americans are eagerly awaiting their chance to get the vaccine. It may be a few months before that happens, however—which is why officials are still giving the public recommendations for the time in-between. Now, a White House official is warning Americans that before they get the vaccine, they still need to wear masks and adhere to COVID safety precautions. Read on to find out why these precautions remain necessary, and for more on vaccine distribution, Here's When the COVID Vaccine Is Coming to Your Local Pharmacy.

In an interview with CNN's New Day on Dec. 16, White House coronavirus testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir said that the country is "still at a dangerous and critical part of this pandemic," despite the start of the vaccine rollout.

"Although we're very positive about the vaccine, it is absolutely imperative that we continue our work to wear masks, to avoid crowded spaces, to physically distance, to avoid travel if you can," he said. "Because until the vaccine gets widespread, this is still our best measures to flatten the curve and save lives."

According to The New York Times, coronavirus cases in the country have risen by 28 percent in the last two weeks. But the death toll is even higher—rising by 60 percent in the same period of time. With numbers this high, Giroir said it's clear that "tens of thousands of American lives are at stake" every week at this stage of the pandemic.

To help continue to flatten the curve while vaccines are being distributed, Giroir urged Americans to "listen to the public health messages" by wearing masks, and avoiding crowded spaces such as bars or holiday parties.

"The end of the pandemic is in sight. It really is with these vaccines and probably more to come in January. But until we get a few more months down the road, do your best. Save lives … just by doing these simple measures," he said. "If you do that, we're going to be in really good shape. But if you don't, we're going to have thousands of more casualties in this country that we can avoid."

According to Giroir, some Midwestern states are seeing rates of infections go down, but the numbers in coastal states are sill on the rise. Read on to see the New York Times data on which states are seeing coronavirus numbers decrease, and for a note of caution about the vaccine, The COVID Vaccine Could Temporarily Paralyze This Body Part, FDA Warns.

1
North Dakota

North Dakota
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 48 percent

And for more on the future of the pandemic, Your COVID Vaccine Could Protect You for This Long, Expert Says.

2
Minnesota

building and lakes in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 37 percent

And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Wyoming

cityscape photos of stores and empty street in downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming at night
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 33 percent

4
Nebraska

lincoln nebraska
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 32 percent

And if you're worried about getting sick, This Surprising Body Part Can Determine If You Have COVID, Study Says.

5
Iowa

cityscape photo of buildings, a street, and statue from behind in downtown Des Moines, Iowa at dusk
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 30 percent

6
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 26 percent

And for more on the coronavirus situation in your area, This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

7
South Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 23 percent

8
Colorado

cityscape photo of buildings and tress in Colorado Springs, Colorado at sunset
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 19 percent

9
Montana

cityscape photo of Missoula, Montana
Shutterstock

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 19 percent

And for more on the spread of coronavirus, This Is the Person Who Is Most Likely to Give You COVID, Study Finds.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Vials of COVID-19 vaccine sitting in a row.
    Vials of COVID-19 vaccine sitting in a row.
    Health

    Why the COVID Vaccine Is Surprising Even Doctors

    Medical experts have made a pleasant discovery.

  • Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant
    Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant
    Culture

    Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant

    She says this is the real reason for his tirade.

  • people lined up outside a trader joe's store
    people lined up outside a trader joe's store
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This at Trader Joe's, Get Rid of It

    The store is offering full refunds for buyers.

  • Woman in Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus
    Woman in Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus
    Health

    You Need This COVID Protection in Your Home

    If you don't have it, you may be a higher risk.

  • still from palm springs
    still from palm springs
    Culture

    The Best Movies of 2020, According to Critics

    These films quietly stood out in an odd movie year.

  • Closeup of a nervous woman and her doctor wearing face masks and getting the COVID vaccine
    Closeup of a nervous woman and her doctor wearing face masks and getting the COVID vaccine
    Health

    If You Get a Vaccine, You Can Get This For Free

    No, it's not just COVID immunity.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE