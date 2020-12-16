The first coronavirus vaccines have already been distributed in the United States. And as health care workers get the initial doses, many other Americans are eagerly awaiting their chance to get the vaccine. It may be a few months before that happens, however—which is why officials are still giving the public recommendations for the time in-between. Now, a White House official is warning Americans that before they get the vaccine, they still need to wear masks and adhere to COVID safety precautions. Read on to find out why these precautions remain necessary, and for more on vaccine distribution, Here's When the COVID Vaccine Is Coming to Your Local Pharmacy.

In an interview with CNN's New Day on Dec. 16, White House coronavirus testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir said that the country is "still at a dangerous and critical part of this pandemic," despite the start of the vaccine rollout.

"Although we're very positive about the vaccine, it is absolutely imperative that we continue our work to wear masks, to avoid crowded spaces, to physically distance, to avoid travel if you can," he said. "Because until the vaccine gets widespread, this is still our best measures to flatten the curve and save lives."

According to The New York Times, coronavirus cases in the country have risen by 28 percent in the last two weeks. But the death toll is even higher—rising by 60 percent in the same period of time. With numbers this high, Giroir said it's clear that "tens of thousands of American lives are at stake" every week at this stage of the pandemic.

To help continue to flatten the curve while vaccines are being distributed, Giroir urged Americans to "listen to the public health messages" by wearing masks, and avoiding crowded spaces such as bars or holiday parties.

"The end of the pandemic is in sight. It really is with these vaccines and probably more to come in January. But until we get a few more months down the road, do your best. Save lives … just by doing these simple measures," he said. "If you do that, we're going to be in really good shape. But if you don't, we're going to have thousands of more casualties in this country that we can avoid."

According to Giroir, some Midwestern states are seeing rates of infections go down, but the numbers in coastal states are sill on the rise. Read on to see the New York Times data on which states are seeing coronavirus numbers decrease, and for a note of caution about the vaccine, The COVID Vaccine Could Temporarily Paralyze This Body Part, FDA Warns.

1 North Dakota

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 48 percent

2 Minnesota

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 37 percent

3 Wyoming

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 33 percent

4 Nebraska

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 32 percent

5 Iowa

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 30 percent

6 Michigan

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 26 percent

7 South Dakota

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 23 percent

8 Colorado

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 19 percent

9 Montana

Drop in COVID cases over the past two weeks: 19 percent

