Health

Doing This to Your Face Mask Kills 99.9 Percent of All Germs

Want to disinfect your mask like they do in hospitals? It's easier than you think.

By Colby Hall
June 16, 2020
Wearing a face mask is among the very best ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to hundreds of medical and public health reports that have emerged over the past few weeks. But keeping your mask sanitized has proven to be a challenge—until now that is. You probably assumed that hospitals and laboratories have more advanced technology that allows them to sterilize anything and everything better than you ever could at home. But there are brand-new sanitation devices that are changing that. New UV light products are available for home use, using ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light to disinfect regular household items like phones, keys, wallets, and, yes, even face masks.

Hospitals have long used far UV-C light—a specific range of ultraviolet light that is germicidal—to kill airborne germs, emphasis on the far because there is an important distinction in the types of UV-C light. Near UV-C light, also known as "germicidal ultraviolet light," can be a health hazard to the skin and eyes. By contrast, far UV-C light has been found to efficiently kill pathogens without harm to human cells or tissues. Recent research in particular has shown that far UV-C light can efficiently and safely inactivate airborne human coronaviruses. Now, that technology can be used at home.

Take The Violet Clean Kit, for example. It's a UV-C light bag that you can simply place your household items in for disinfecting. The light surrounds the items and kills all germs and pathogens within. While UV-C light hasn't been yet confirmed to work against COVID-19 specifically yet, it does have that potential. Though the product uses near UV-C light, the user isn't exposed to the light, preventing it from causing any damage as it kills the germs on your household items sealed inside.

In an interview with Forbes, Violet Clean Kit inventor Phuong Mai touted the sanitation device's efficacy, noting that the bag "effectively kills 99.99 percent of common bacteria, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans, using UV-C light." According to the company's website, the kit is designed to protect you from "germs and bacteria that live on everyday objects," killing or inactivating microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA and RNA.

While it's only available for pre-order, you can see an image of the new product via Instagram below:

