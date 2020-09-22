Health

Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need to Wear a Mask in This One Scenario

You're not going to spread COVID doing this, even without wearing a mask.

By Allie Hogan
September 22, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
September 22, 2020
circle

People have been exercising a lot throughout the pandemic. Getting outside to work out in the park or go for a jog is a great way to escape the stressors that come with working from home during a pandemic. Guidance on whether runners and outdoor yogis need to be wearing masks if they are socially distanced from others has been somewhat unclear. Recently, Anthony Fauci, MD, cleared up some confusion about wearing a mask during one exercise. According to the nation's leading infectious disease expert, you don't need to wear a mask when you're riding a bike.

On Sept. 21, Fauci was a guest on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Host Trevor Noah was eager to get answers directly from the source regarding mask wear. He asked Fauci whether we should be wearing a mask while riding a bike out on the street.

"No, not necessarily, but you should have [your mask] with you in case you come into close contact with people outside," Fauci said. "If you're alone and there's nobody near you, and you're riding your bike, you don't need to wear a mask."

Man riding a bike not wearing a mask
Shutterstock

Doing a solo activity outside while maintaining social distancing poses a low risk of transmitting COVID, which makes wearing a mask less of a necessity. If you want to bike without a mask worry-free, you should try to pick a time and place where you're less likely to come in close contact with others, according to NPR. If you need to pass someone, ensure you do so with at least six feet of distance between you. Additionally, you should avoid being right behind someone for an extended period of time to avoid inhaling their droplets, in case they are infected.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Fauci told Noah that he puts his mask on between bites while eating at restaurants, and recommends others do the same to mitigate their risk of contracting COVID. Noah also asked Fauci if he would wear a mask at a movie theater with only two other people in the seats. Fauci said he would keep his mask on to be extra cautious, but it's not totally necessary if you're socially distanced.

Each situation requires individual consideration when deciding to wear a mask or not, but the safest bet is to keep it on as often as possible. And for more guidance on staying healthy, This Common Habit Makes You 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID, Study Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Professional gamer shot from behind playing online games on computer with headphones on, on a blurred red and blue background.
    Professional gamer shot from behind playing online games on computer with headphones on, on a blurred red and blue background.
    Health

    No, This Does Not Rot Your Brain, Study Says

    In fact, this activity is actually good for your brain.

  • Senior black man sleeping well
    Senior black man sleeping well
    Health

    This One Thing Can Cure Your Insomnia, Study Says

    This popular item will help you sleep through the night.

  • Couple having a disagreement
    Couple having a disagreement
    Relationships

    This One Dating Red Flag Never Ends Well

    You need to watch out for this type in particular.

  • older woman staring and thinking out of window
    older woman staring and thinking out of window
    Health

    This Is the Biggest Myth About Dementia

    Let's set the record straight on this common misconception.

  • A female nurse conducts a nasal swab on a young man for a coronavirus test and contact tracing
    A female nurse conducts a nasal swab on a young man for a coronavirus test and contact tracing
    Health

    Half of COVID Patients Made This Major Mistake

    A study says 50 percent have this in common.

  • young woman using speakerphone
    young woman using speakerphone
    Smarter Living

    23 Rude Things Didn't Realize You're Doing

    C'mon, you know you've done them.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE