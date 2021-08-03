See Throwback Photos of Martha Stewart, Who Turns 80 Today

It's a milestone birthday for someone who definitely knows how to throw a good party. On Aug. 3, lifestyle queen Martha Stewart turned 80 years old. And she's celebrating in a big way, of course. On her personal Instagram, she shared that she hosted a "PRE birthday dinner" that featured a beautiful cake, a giant bottle of champagne, and two huge dishes of paella. Meanwhile, the account for her Martha Stewart brand has shared a few throwback photos of Stewart from over the years, from her modeling days to the way many more people would recognize her now: working in her garden.

So, in honor of Stewart's 80th, let's take a look back at some more vintage photos of the model, cookbook author, TV personality, and businessperson.

1976

A 35-year-old Stewart was photographed collecting chicken eggs in a basket at her home in Westport, Connecticut. At the time, she was married to her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, who worked in publishing. They were married from 1961 to 1990.

1976

In another photo from the same day, Stewart herds some geese on her property while wearing a very '70s denim romper.

1976

In this photo from the same time, Stewart was does some baking in her well-stocked kitchen.

1980

Four years later, at 39, Stewart was again photographed with a basket of eggs, this time with her then-husband. While the couple lived together in Connecticut, she started a catering business. This photo was taken two years before she released her first book, Entertaining.

1990

A 49-year-old Stewart was all smiles while enjoying a plate of various cakes at a National Pastry Competition event in 1990. This same year, her magazine Martha Stewart Living was launched, and the following year, her company expanded to become Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.

1990

Stewart has one child, Alexis Stewart, with her ex-husband. Alexis, now 55, is a TV and radio host. Here, Stewart and her daughter attend the 1990 premiere of the movie Avalon.

1991

Stewart tried out a new curly hairstyle while attending a charity event the year she turned 50.

1995

Stewart has released nearly 100 books during her career. Here, the 54-year-old signs copies of Special Occasions: The Best of Martha Stewart Living at a 1995 conference for television executives.

1998

This 1998 shot features an unlikely look for Stewart. In 1998, at age 57, she attended a charity Halloween party thrown by Bette Midler, and she dressed as a surfer. As you can see, Midler and guest Rosie O'Donnell dressed in some unique nurse and doctor costumes.

2000

Lastly, we have a 59-year-old Stewart with Oprah Winfrey at a party marking the launch of Winfrey's magazine O in 2000. Stewart made regular appearances on Winfrey's talk show over the years.

