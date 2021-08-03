Culture

See Throwback Photos of Martha Stewart, Who Turns 80 Today

The model and lifestyle queen definitely knows how to celebrate.

August 3, 2021
August 3, 2021

It's a milestone birthday for someone who definitely knows how to throw a good party. On Aug. 3, lifestyle queen Martha Stewart turned 80 years old. And she's celebrating in a big way, of course. On her personal Instagram, she shared that she hosted a "PRE birthday dinner" that featured a beautiful cake, a giant bottle of champagne, and two huge dishes of paella. Meanwhile, the account for her Martha Stewart brand has shared a few throwback photos of Stewart from over the years, from her modeling days to the way many more people would recognize her now: working in her garden.

So, in honor of Stewart's 80th, let's take a look back at some more vintage photos of the model, cookbook author, TV personality, and businessperson.

1976

Martha Stewart at her home in 1976
Susuan Wood/Getty Images

A 35-year-old Stewart was photographed collecting chicken eggs in a basket at her home in Westport, Connecticut. At the time, she was married to her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, who worked in publishing. They were married from 1961 to 1990.

1976

Martha Stewart with geese in 1976
Susan Wood/Getty Images

In another photo from the same day, Stewart herds some geese on her property while wearing a very '70s denim romper.

1976

Martha Stewart baking in 1976.
Susan Wood/Getty Images

In this photo from the same time, Stewart was does some baking in her well-stocked kitchen.

1980

Andrew and Martha Stewart with a chicken in 1980
Arthur Schatz/Getty Images

Four years later, at 39, Stewart was again photographed with a basket of eggs, this time with her then-husband. While the couple lived together in Connecticut, she started a catering business. This photo was taken two years before she released her first book, Entertaining.

1990

Martha Stewart eating cake during a National Pastry Competition event in 1990
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

A 49-year-old Stewart was all smiles while enjoying a plate of various cakes at a National Pastry Competition event in 1990. This same year, her magazine Martha Stewart Living was launched, and the following year, her company expanded to become Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.

1990

Alexis and Martha Stewart at the 1990 premiere of "Avalon"
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Stewart has one child, Alexis Stewart, with her ex-husband. Alexis, now 55, is a TV and radio host. Here, Stewart and her daughter attend the 1990 premiere of the movie Avalon.

1991

Martha Stewart at the 7th Annual Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Benefit in 1991
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Stewart tried out a new curly hairstyle while attending a charity event the year she turned 50.

1995

Marthat Stewart at the 1995 National Associated of Television Program Executives Conference
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Stewart has released nearly 100 books during her career. Here, the 54-year-old signs copies of Special Occasions: The Best of Martha Stewart Living at a 1995 conference for television executives.

1998

Rosie O'Donnell, Martha Stewart, and Bette Midler at a Halloween party in 1998
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

This 1998 shot features an unlikely look for Stewart. In 1998, at age 57, she attended a charity Halloween party thrown by Bette Midler, and she dressed as a surfer. As you can see, Midler and guest Rosie O'Donnell dressed in some unique nurse and doctor costumes.

2000

Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart at Winfrey's magazine launch party in 2000.
KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Lastly, we have a 59-year-old Stewart with Oprah Winfrey at a party marking the launch of Winfrey's magazine O in 2000. Stewart made regular appearances on Winfrey's talk show over the years.

