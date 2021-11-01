Major Airlines Are Making This Change After Canceling Thousands of Flights

Travel

If the past few months have been any indication of what the coming months hold, it's going to be a brutal holiday travel season for Americans taking to the skies to see loved ones or get away on those revenge travel vacations. Major airlines have struggled to meet customer demands, and stranded thousands of passengers in airports around the country. Here's what major airlines are doing to shore up operations as much as possible in the coming weeks.

Southwest Airlines is trimming flights and adding crew ahead of the holiday travel rush.

 

Southwest Airlines created havoc for passengers around the country last month when it canceled 2,000 flights, blaming air traffic control issues as well as weather. However, the widespread issue of staffing shortage across the airline industry is well known to be a source of problems across the aviation industry (and beyond). So to mitigate the potential for a chaotic season, Southwest trimmed id its schedule for November and December. It s also ramping up staffing ahead of the holiday travel rush that begins at Thanksgiving and carries straight through Christmas to the new year. "So our reserves are over 20% for our crews, which helps you operate every single day," Incoming CEO Bob Jordan told Yahoo Finance Live.

