If You Bought This From Macy's, Stop Using It Immediately, Officials Warn

For many of us, Macy's is the quintessential department store. In business since 1858 and with over 570 locations across the country, the chain is a beloved destination for a variety of products, from home goods to clothing, including some of the country's most trusted brands. But to ensure quality and safety, Macy's just voluntarily recalled an item from one well known manufacturer. The recall directs consumers with the product to stop using it immediately, because it poses a threat. Read on to find out if you have this potentially dangerous item at home.

Macy's just recalled Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets.

On Sept. 29, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported that Macy's voluntarily recalled Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets. The products are tapered clear glass vessels. They have a square base and a metal spout to pour oil or vinegar out of the top. When purchased, the number 608356787608 was printed on a tag that was tied to the product. Additionally, a clear label with the Martha Steward logo was placed near the base of the product. The recall affects about 26,150 cruets.

There have been reports of the product breaking and causing injuries.

Recalls often come when there is a threat to consumers' safety. In this case, the reason for the recall is due to the danger the product poses if it breaks. According to the recall statement, "the glass portion of the cruets can break during use, posing a laceration hazard." This recall follows Macy's receiving at least six reports of the glass cruets breaking. On three occasions, the break resulted in lacerations, two of which ultimately required stitches.

If you have the product, stop using it immediately.

If you have the recalled item, Macy's wants you to take action. The recall instructs any consumer who has the cruets at home to stop using them immediately due to the risk of injury. To get a refund on the recalled product, you can either return it to a Macy's store or contact Macy's to return the item using free shipping. According to the recall statement, you will get a full refund.

Macy's has also recalled pants and a steamer over the past few months.

The Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet is not the only product Macy's has recalled lately. On July 16 of this year, Macy's recalled Alfani Center Seam Straight Pants Missy & Petite because there was mold discovered on some of the items. And earlier, on May 26, Macy's recalled My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini—which was also sold at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lowes, and Bed Bath & Beyond—after hundreds of consumers reported that the steamer leaked or sprayed boiling water, resulting in burns.

