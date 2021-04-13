Health

If Your Hair Is Thinning Here, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Warn

This may be a sign that something is wrong with your thyroid.

By Kali Coleman
April 13, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
April 13, 2021

Hair loss isn't always something to panic about; it could just be due to the fact that you're getting older or the result of a particularly stressful week. But if your hair isn't growing back, that may be cause for some concern, especially depending on where exactly you're losing hair. In fact, if you notice your hair has thinned in this one area when you look in the mirror, something may be off with your thyroid. Read on to find out if you need to get your thyroid levels checked, and for more on this gland, If This Happens When You Eat or Drink, You Need Your Thyroid Checked.

If your eyebrows are thinning, it could be a sign of thyroid disease.

woman checking out her face in a mirror during her morning with a view to her reflection in the mirror
iStock

If you notice your eyebrows getting thinner, it may be time to get your thyroid hormone levels checked out. According to Pouya Shafipour, MD, a board-certified physician with Paloma Health, a thyroid imbalance can cause you to lose eyebrow hair because "thyroid hormones are essential for the development and creation of hair follicles."

When your thyroid is functioning correctly, your hair follicles regenerate by going through phases of growth, regression, shedding, and more growth. However, "when the thyroid is either over-producing or under-producing hormones, your hair follicles may not be stimulated as much as they need to be, resulting in hair loss" from places like the eyebrows, Shafipour explains.

And for more on what changes in your hair could mean, check out the 13 Things Your Hair Is Trying to Tell You About Your Health.

It's most commonly a sign of hypothyroidism.

Young woman have problem with sore throat or thyroid gland.
iStock

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which your thyroid is underactive, meaning it does not create enough thyroid hormone. According to David Beatty, MRCGP, a general practitioner with more than 30 years of experience, if you have hypothyroidism, most of the eyebrow hair loss occurs in the outer third part of your brow where it extends toward your ears. Thinning eyebrows in this area are often cited as a unique, early symptom of hypothyroidism.

Other symptoms of an underactive thyroid include dry skin, brittle nails, or weight gain, says Shafipour.

And for more clear signs of health issues, If You Notice This on Your Hands, Get Your Liver Checked, Doctors Say.

But losing eyebrow hair could also be a sign of hyperthyroidism.

Close-up Of A Man's Hand Touching His Sore Throat
iStock

Interestingly, losing eyebrow hair is also a symptom of hyperthyroidism, says Shafipour. If you have hyperthyroidism, that means you have an overactive thyroid that creates too much thyroid hormone.

"Hypothyroidism is roughly five times as common as hyperthyroidism," Beatty notes, so it's more likely thinning eyebrows are the result of an underactive thyroid. Nevertheless, you'll want to be aware of what accompanying symptoms to look out for. Other signs of hyperthyroidism include symptoms that "feel like the body is speeding up," Shafipour says, such as excess sweating, restlessness, or a fast heartbeat. And for more up-to-date information on your health, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Your eyebrow hair will typically grow back once your thyroid condition is treated.

Shot of an attractive young woman looking at herself in the bathroom mirror
iStock

Fortunately, thyroid-related eyebrow hair loss is typically temporary, according to MedicalNewsToday. Once you treat your condition and your thyroid levels return to normal, your hair should grow back and return to its original fullness.

Untreated thyroid disorders lead to other health complications beyond hair loss. Both untreated hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can increase your risk of heart failure, according to the Mayo Clinic, while hypothyroidism is specifically linked to slowed mental functioning and hyperthyroidism is linked to vision loss. Both of these thyroid imbalances can also progress into severe states as well if untreated, producing life-threatening conditions like myxedema with hypothyroidism and thyrotoxic crisis with hyperthyroidism. And for more on your thyroid, If You Notice This on Your Nails, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Say.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Doctor's hands Preparing injection with covid-19 vaccine
    Doctor's hands Preparing injection with covid-19 vaccine
    Health

    This Is How Much the Moderna Vaccine Protects You

    A new study reveals how effective it is after six months.

  • Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Lee at a Saint Laurent fashion show in Hollywood in 2016
    Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Lee at a Saint Laurent fashion show in Hollywood in 2016
    Culture

    See Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Now

    The infamous couple's kids are all grown up.

  • Man got COVID vaccine
    Man got COVID vaccine
    Culture

    How Likely You Are to Get COVID After Your Shots

    The CDC just shared some new information.

  • A tired looking dog sits on a man's lap while giving a paw handshake
    A tired looking dog sits on a man's lap while giving a paw handshake
    Smarter Living

    If Your Dog Does This, It Could Be a Sign of COVID

    A study finds this might be a symptom for canines.

  • Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017
    Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017
    Culture

    Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reveals How They Stay Friends

    Justin Theroux says they still "love each other."

  • Kyra Sedgwick
    Kyra Sedgwick
    Culture

    Kyra Sedgwick Isn't Welcome at Tom Cruise's

    She explained the funny reason why.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group