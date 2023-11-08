Lose Your Gut With 7 Flat-Belly Foods

You don't have to starve yourself to shrink your waistline. Instead, you might have to make some modifications to your diet, incorporating some fat-burning foods into your daily menu. Alejandro Lopez, MD, ALO Bariatrics, explains to Best Life that diet is key when it comes to weight loss, especially in the belly. Here is what you need to know about losing your gut – including seven foods that will help you do it.

1 First, What Is Belly Fat?

Belly fat is the fat around the abdomen, explains Dr. Lopez. "There are two types of belly fat: visceral and subcutaneous," he says. Visceral fat surrounds the organs, and subcutaneous fat sits under the skin. "Visceral fat is more harmful than subcutaneous fat," he continues.

2 What Causes the Bad Kind of Belly Fat

Consuming more calories than expended leads to weight gain and increased fat storage – including belly fat, says Dr. Lopez. "The highest level of calories per gram is in fats. Common causes of weight gain and obesity are high-sugar, high-fat, and processed foods and the lack of exercise."

3 How Can Diet Impact Belly Fast

As with many things in weight loss and diets, there is no "one" group of things that you should eat, explains Dr. Lopez. "It relies more on everything that you are eating as well as the daily routines that you are having. Making healthy habits, healthy choices of food, and doing exercise are what will lead to weight loss and belly fat decrease," he continues. "It is essential to make clear that the most important thing is having a well-balanced diet according to your needs."

4 Lean Proteins

If you want to blast belly fat, start by amping up your intake of lean proteins. "Regarding animal protein sources, always choose low-fat proteins, such as chicken breast or fish filet," Dr. Lopez says. Healthy fat protein sources such as salmon are also a great option.

5 Swap Out Unhealthy Carbs with Whole Grains

Another way to blast belly fat? Eat whole grains instead of unhealthier carbs. "Try eating quinoa instead of wheat, pasta, or white rice. Quinoa is a good substitute as it is high in fiber and protein," Dr. Lopez says.

6 Eggs

Eating eggs will help get rid of your gut, as they are high in protein, says Dr. Lopez. "If you have them for breakfast, they will keep you satisfied for a long time."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 Avocado

Eat good fats to lose it, says Dr. Lopez. "Avocado is a healthy fat source, and it can substitute other kinds of fats that are more harmful, such as mayonnaise and fatty salad dressings," he explains.

8 Greens

Just like your mother used to say, eat your greens. Spinach and other green vegetables help keep you lean. "Spinach is high in fiber nutrients and low in calories. They will make you satisfied," says Dr. Lopez.

9 Berries

Berries are great antioxidants. "They have a lot of fiber and are low-calorie. They could be an excellent option for snacks," says Dr. Lopez.

10 Flavored Water

Sure, drinking more water will help you lose weight. But it doesn't have to be boring, says Dr. Lopez, who suggests drinking flavored water in order to curb sugar cravings. "Natural fruit water sweetened with low-calorie sugar substitutes such as stevia could help you decrease calories," he points out.