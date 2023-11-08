Wellness

Lose Your Gut With 7 Flat-Belly Foods

You can eat and drink your way to a flat tummy, explains a weight loss expert. 

By Leah Groth
November 8, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 8, 2023

You don't have to starve yourself to shrink your waistline. Instead, you might have to make some modifications to your diet, incorporating some fat-burning foods into your daily menu. Alejandro Lopez, MD, ALO Bariatrics, explains to Best Life that diet is key when it comes to weight loss, especially in the belly. Here is what you need to know about losing your gut – including seven foods that will help you do it. 

1
First, What Is Belly Fat?

Shutterstock

Belly fat is the fat around the abdomen, explains Dr. Lopez. "There are two types of belly fat: visceral and subcutaneous," he says. Visceral fat surrounds the organs, and subcutaneous fat sits under the skin. "Visceral fat is more harmful than subcutaneous fat," he continues.

2
What Causes the Bad Kind of Belly Fat

Bulk candy boring holiday gifts
Shutterstock

Consuming more calories than expended leads to weight gain and increased fat storage – including belly fat, says Dr. Lopez. "The highest level of calories per gram is in fats. Common causes of weight gain and obesity are high-sugar, high-fat, and processed foods and the lack of exercise."

3
How Can Diet Impact Belly Fast

Balanced Diet of Healthy Foods
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

As with many things in weight loss and diets, there is no "one" group of things that you should eat, explains Dr. Lopez. "It relies more on everything that you are eating as well as the daily routines that you are having. Making healthy habits, healthy choices of food, and doing exercise are what will lead to weight loss and belly fat decrease," he continues. "It is essential to make clear that the most important thing is having a well-balanced diet according to your needs."

4
Lean Proteins

Roast Chicken
Shutterstock

If you want to blast belly fat, start by amping up your intake of lean proteins. "Regarding animal protein sources, always choose low-fat proteins, such as chicken breast or fish filet," Dr. Lopez says. Healthy fat protein sources such as salmon are also a great option.

5
Swap Out Unhealthy Carbs with Whole Grains

Whole grains
Stephen Cook Photography / Shuuterstock

Another way to blast belly fat? Eat whole grains instead of unhealthier carbs. "Try eating quinoa instead of wheat, pasta, or white rice. Quinoa is a good substitute as it is high in fiber and protein," Dr. Lopez says. 

6
Eggs

Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggshells texture
iStock

Eating eggs will help get rid of your gut, as they are high in protein, says Dr. Lopez. "If you have them for breakfast, they will keep you satisfied for a long time."

7
Avocado

Closeup of a person slicing an avocado on a cutting board
Shutterstock

Eat good fats to lose it, says Dr. Lopez. "Avocado is a healthy fat source, and it can substitute other kinds of fats that are more harmful, such as mayonnaise and fatty salad dressings," he explains. 

8
Greens

A bowl of freshly washed spinach leaves
Shutterstock

Just like your mother used to say, eat your greens. Spinach and other green vegetables help keep you lean. "Spinach is high in fiber nutrients and low in calories. They will make you satisfied," says Dr. Lopez.

9
Berries

strawberries healthy berries cancer aging
Shutterstock

Berries are great antioxidants. "They have a lot of fiber and are low-calorie. They could be an excellent option for snacks," says Dr. Lopez. 

 RELATED: 11 Easy Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging

10
Flavored Water

seltzer sparkling water lemon health tweaks over 40
Shutterstock

Sure, drinking more water will help you lose weight. But it doesn't have to be boring, says Dr. Lopez, who suggests drinking flavored water in order to curb sugar cravings. "Natural fruit water sweetened with low-calorie sugar substitutes such as stevia could help you decrease calories," he points out. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • happy smiling woman placing flowers to shelf
    happy smiling woman placing flowers to shelf
    Smarter Living

    3 Things That Make Your Home Look Tacky

    Skip these trends, an interior designer says.

  • Beautiful young couple getting marries
    Beautiful young couple getting marries
    Entertainment

    Top 25 Most Popular Wedding Songs

    The ultimate wedding soundtrack

  • Silhouettes of runner and dog on field under golden sunset sky in evening time. Outdoor running. Athletic young man with his dog are running in nature.
    Silhouettes of runner and dog on field under golden sunset sky in evening time. Outdoor running. Athletic young man with his dog are running in nature.
    Smarter Living

    The Best Dogs to Walk and Run With

    Live a fast-paced life? These dogs can keep up.

  • Smiling woman in winter clothes looks at the camera and puts her hair behind her ear. A young red-haired lady poses against the backdrop of snow-covered trees during a daytime walk in the park.
    Smiling woman in winter clothes looks at the camera and puts her hair behind her ear. A young red-haired lady poses against the backdrop of snow-covered trees during a daytime walk in the park.
    Smarter Living

    7 Energy-Saving Tips to Lower Utility Bills

    Save money on your bill with these expert tips. 

  • A young woman standing outside and looking awkward while a microphone is pointed towards her.
    A young woman standing outside and looking awkward while a microphone is pointed towards her.
    Relationships

    The Most Awkward Zodiac Sign

    They have some social quirks.

  • Tired woman looking at her eye bags in the bathroom.
    Tired woman looking at her eye bags in the bathroom.
    Wellness

    Doctor Reveals New COVID Variant Symptoms

    You can see these on your face.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.