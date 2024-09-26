Skip to content
Fitness
The Tiny Habit That Helps You Lose Belly Fat by Walking Every Day

Walking just 5 minutes every 30 minutes can lead to weight loss, according to a new study.

A woman and a man walk through the office together
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 26, 2024
Losing belly fat may seem like an arduous task, especially if you have plenty of fat to lose. The process can seem overwhelming, especially for those who don’t go to the gym and have no idea where to start with formal exercise. However, losing belly fat doesn’t have to be a grueling experience. Studies show one very simple exercise (that you’re probably doing already!) can make a big impact on your waistline and overall health. Walking is one of the most effective and underrated methods of exercise and weight loss available to us, and the best part is, almost anyone can do it. And you don’t need to set aside a big chunk of time in the middle of the day to get your steps done—in fact, spreading out movement throughout the day is ideal, as constant sitting and a sedentary lifestyle is terrible for your health, fitness, and weight. Here’s what you need to know.

RELATED: 6 Science-Backed Shortcuts to Lose Belly Fat Fast.

Five Minutes Every 30 Minutes

Woman kneeling down to tie her shoes.Shutterstock

A study published this year in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise shows just five minutes of walking every half hour can significantly impact both blood pressure and blood sugar. "What we know now is that for optimal health, you need to move regularly at work, in addition to a daily exercise routine," says study lead Keith Diaz, PhD. "While that may sound impractical, our findings show that even small amounts of walking spread through the work day can significantly lower your risk of heart disease and other chronic illnesses."

Walk Around Inside

A group of four women walking while at work

Shutterstock

It may not be reasonable to leave your home or workspace every half hour for a walk during sedentary periods, so walk around in the space you have. Keep a brisk pace for five minutes and voila, you’re done! Setting up alerts on your phone or smartwatch can also help keep you on track.

Park Farther Away

Businessman walking through parking lot

Shutterstock

There are plenty of ways to get those little walks in—for example, parking farther away from your office/grocery store/etc just to get that five-minute stroll. “Short bursts of activity burn more calories, increase metabolic rate, and improve endurance and strength – all in less time,” sports medicine specialist Joshua Beer, DO, tells UH Hospitals. Simply ramping up your activity for a few minutes, a few times a day can improve health.”

RELATED: How to Get Abs, According to Fitness Experts.

Walk and Talk

Smiling woman talking on the phone while walkingiStock

Next time you need to make a phone call, walk at the same time. “Anything that gets you moving instead of just sitting or lying down is going to be beneficial for you in the long run,” exercise physiologist Jordan Boreman, MS, CES, tells the Cleveland Clinic.

Add Strength Training

Woman using dumbbells on a treadmill

Shutterstock

If you want to give your walks an edge, consider using dumbbells. “Whether you're on the treadmill or you hop off on your ‘rest interval,’ you can add weight to keep your heart rate up and add some strength training into the mix,” Crockett tells NBC News.

You Will Feel Amazing

Happy businessman walking outside in the sunshine

Shutterstock

Researchers found the five-minute walks not only improved health markers, but overall mood. “The effects on mood and fatigue are important,” Dr. Diaz said. “People tend to repeat behaviors that make them feel good and that are enjoyable.


