Health

COVID-19 Does This Horrifying Thing to Your Body, Says Medical Examiner

Even asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus experience this lasting damage.

By Colby Hall
June 29, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
June 29, 2020
circle

As if the sharp rise in new cases of COVID-19 across the country wasn't enough cause for alarm, more research is emerging that details what the coronavirus actually does to those who contract it. New reports suggest lasting long-term effects may include weakened respiratory systems and even brain damage. One prominent doctor, from Oxford University, recently warned in the British Medical Journal that for many who survive the virus, the threat is "very real" that you "may never regain your previous health."

But in the latest worrisome dispatch from the medical front lines, a Florida-based medical examiner didn't mince any words when he described the effects of coronavirus on the respiratory system to FoxNow6.com. "My gosh, I really don't know how to say it without being gruesome—it just destroys the lungs," said Jon Thogmartin, M.D., the medical examiner for the Pinellas and Pasco County. "When the person dies, you can find lungs that don't look and feel like lungs anymore."

Equally as frightening is the toll that COVID-19 takes on the lungs of seemingly healthy asymptomatic carriers. In his interview, Thogmartin referenced a recent study conducted by Scripps Research, which analyzed CT scans of passengers who contracted the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The researchers found "significant lung abnormalities" among those who didn't show any symptoms.

"When [we] looked at these CT scans, it's hazy—[it] looks like you're looking through a dirty piece of glass," a scientist named Daniel Oran, A.M., who took part in the Scripps study, told KSWB-TV in San Diego, CA. "What that means is there's something abnormal about the lungs."

For his part, Thogmartin shared his "gruesome" details to constituents in a state that is struggling with the notion of reintroducing shelter-at-home guidelines as a result of the sharp increase in cases since Memorial Day weekend. Florida was a state that aggressively reopened and even ignored many of the guidelines put forth by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"This isn't the flu; this isn't anything we know," warned Dr. Thogmartin to Pinellas commissioners earlier this week, as his office was presenting a post-mortem examination of infected patients with COVID-19 in the county. And for more pressing COVID-19 numbers you need to know about, Here Are the States Where Coronavirus Numbers Are Up Over 75 Percent.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • This Face Mask Isn't as Effective as You Thought
    This Face Mask Isn't as Effective as You Thought
    Health

    This Face Mask Isn't as Effective as You Thought

    Don't use this material if you're DIY-ing your mask.

  • A woman wearing a face mask sits next to her blue suitcase in a travel lounge
    A woman wearing a face mask sits next to her blue suitcase in a travel lounge
    Smarter Living

    You Should Do This "Only If Necessary" Right Now

    Experts say COVID-19 has made this activity too risky.

  • A sign hanging from a red and white chain that says "temporarily closed due to COVID-19
    A sign hanging from a red and white chain that says "temporarily closed due to COVID-19
    Health

    This State Is Locking Down Again for 30 Days

    "If you do not need to go out, do not go out."

  • coronavirus test being administered to white man in car
    coronavirus test being administered to white man in car
    Health

    The Secret COVID-19 Test Fees You Should Avoid

    Make sure you're reading the fine print.

  • white hands putting sheet on bed
    white hands putting sheet on bed
    Health

    COVID-19 Could Eradicate This Expensive Problem

    These destructive pests may become a thing of the past.

  • Old man looking out window with mask on
    Old man looking out window with mask on
    Health

    43 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths Happen in This Place

    This spot is linked to almost half of U.S. fatalities.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE