One of the most distressing discoveries made about the novel coronavirus is just how differently it can affect each person—and for how long. Recently, studies have been delving into why many patients continue to suffer some kind of lingering symptoms and complications that can last for weeks or even months. In the latest study out of King's College London, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers looked at self-reported data from coronavirus patients using the COVID Symptom Study app. They specifically examined the reported complications among 4,182 COVID-positive patients who had been consistently logging their symptoms in the app.

They found that 1 in 7 patients infected with the coronavirus have symptoms that last for as long as four weeks; 1 in 20 patients suffer for up to eight weeks; and 1 in 45 remain sick for at least three months.

After analyzing the symptoms further, the researchers concluded that there some consistent factors that put a patient at a higher risk of "long COVID," some of which you can control and others of which you can't.

1 Having more than five symptoms in the first week of your illness

Those who showed initial symptoms beyond a cough, including fatigue, headache, diarrhea, and losing their sense of smell (AKA anosmia), were at an increased risk of developing long COVID. "The five symptoms experienced during the first week most predictive of long-COVID were: fatigue, headache, dyspnoea, hoarse voice, and myalgia," the researchers noted.

"Having more than five different symptoms in the first week was one of the key risk factors," Claire Steves, MD, from King's College, told BBC News.

2 Being over 50

While we know that COVID is more likely to cause a severe illness in patients over 65, the King's College team reported that people over 50 are most likely to be battling the virus for weeks on end.

The findings showed that about 10 percent of patients under 50 have long COVID, compared to 22 percent of those over 70.

3 Being a woman

Among those 18 to 49 years old, women are more likely to have long-lasting COVID symptoms: 14.5 percent compared with 9.5 percent of men.

Steves told the BBC that while "we've seen from the early data coming out that men were at much more risk of very severe disease and sadly of dying from COVID, it [now] appears that women are more at risk of long COVID."

4 Being overweight

Weight also plays a role, with overweight people being more likely to report long-term symptoms. According to the findings, the average body mass index (BMI) among those with shorter illnesses was 26.8, but among those with long COVID, it was 27.5.

5 Having asthma

Only 7.7 percent of COVID patients who struggled for a couple weeks had asthma, while, among those whose illnesses lasted two months, 15.8 percent had the condition. "Asthma was the only/unique pre-existing condition providing significant association with long-COVID-19," the researchers concluded.