If You're This Age, You May Be Last to Get the COVID Vaccine, Fauci Says

A certain generation is going to be much further back in line, according to Dr. Fauci.

By John Quinn
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
In what is shaping up to be one of science's greatest modern achievements, it appears that a successful vaccine for COVID-19 is getting close to launch, following Pfizer and Moderna's announcements that widespread trials had suggested 90 percent and 94.5 percent effectiveness respectively. However, there was less good news for one demographic this week from the nation's top immunologist. While being interviewed on NPR's Morning Edition, Anthony Fauci, MD, revealed that some of the last people likely to be vaccinated are a subset of millennials.

In a conversation with NPR's Rachel Martin, the leading infectious disease expert estimated that the vaccine could be administered as early as December. But who will get it first and who will trail behind? Read on to learn what Fauci said, and for more on the latest vaccine news, check out You Need to Quit This Bad Habit Before Getting a COVID Vaccine, Study Says.

The CDC will determine who gets the vaccine first.

"The timeline of getting the doses into the vials and available for vaccination are going to be a graded process," Fauci said, noting that process is "determined by an advisory committee and ultimately the CDC."

"The recommendation of who [is first] will be will be finalized by the CDC," he added. "It will be a graded list." And for what those in the trial are experiencing, find out What Getting a COVID Vaccine Feels Like, Volunteers Say.

Teachers and health care workers will be in the early group.

According to Fauci, health care workers, child care providers, and teachers would likely be given access to the vaccine first, as well as those who are high risk and people who are prominent figures in the U.S.

"Likely, [it] will be health care workers, as well as people who are at high risk for serious disease" he explained. "It will be a list in which you go from people who are either at the highest risk or are important to society." And for all the up-to-date COVID news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Millennials who are healthy will be vaccinated much later.

"As you go down the list, it gets to people who are less at risk for serious disease," Fauci said. "The 25- [or] 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions who's otherwise healthy—that likely will be the person towards the end." And for more projections from Fauci, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Many People Need to Get Vaccinated to Stop COVID.

The first people will be vaccinated next month, while most will be vaccinated by mid-2021.

"At best… [there] will likely be some getting vaccinated towards the end of December," Fauci said. (Yes, "this December," he clarified.)

Though he was clear that his projections "are not guaranteed," Fauci said "the first several months of 2021 will be going through the priority group." Then, he explained, "by the time you get to, let's say, the end of April, the beginning of May, June, July, [and] as we get into the second quarter, it'd be much more likely that you'll have 'the general population'… Not on the priority list, able to get vaccinated." And for subtle signs you could be battling the virus, check out These 4 Easy-To-Miss Symptoms Could Mean You Have COVID, Experts Say.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
