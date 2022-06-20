Kroger Is Pulling These Popular OTC Pain Meds From Shelves

Most of us rely on drugstore chains like Walgreens or CVS when it comes to picking up prescription medications, but for over-the-counter (OTC) meds, the options are a lot more expansive. From popular pain relievers to allergy alleviators, Kroger has a wide variety of meds you may need. But if you've picked up pills from any retailer owned by this company in the past year, you'll want to know more about several recent medication recalls impacting Kroger. Read on to find out what OTC pain meds have just been pulled from shelves.

There have been a number of recent medication recalls outside of Kroger.

The medication you take is designed to help you, but it's important to keep up with news of any recalls that affect items in your medicine cabinet.

In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Pfizer had voluntarily recalled five lots of Accupril, which is a medication commonly used for the treatment of high blood pressure. The recall came after testing found elevated levels of nitrosamine—or Nnitroso-quinapril, a potential cancer-causing agent—in the medication.

Just this month, the FDA posted an alert about a voluntary recall from Green Pharmaceuticals Inc. for certain SnoreStop NasoSpray products. According to the agency, testing revealed at least one lot of the nasal spray had been contaminated with Providencia rettgeri bacteria.

Now, a few recalls are happening at the same time—and the medication involved is something you're much more likely to have at home.

Kroger just had to pull three different OTC pain relievers from shelves.

If you've bought any OTC medications from Kroger—or other retailers under the Kroger Co. umbrella—you might want to check your bottles. On June 16, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) revealed that three Kroger brand pain relievers had been recalled. Time-Cap Labs recalled nearly 210,000 units of their 300-count bottles of Kroger Aspirin and 160-count bottles of Kroger Ibuprofen, while Aurohealth recalled around 25,660 units of their 225-count bottles of Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen.

All three pain relievers were distributed to numerous Kroger Co. retailers. Recalled products may have been sold nationwide from July 2021 through March 2022 at stores such as Kroger, Red Meyer, King Scoopers, Baker's, Dillons, Pick 'n Save, and Quality Food Center (QFC). You can review the full list of stores and impacted product numbers on the CPSC recall announcements.

All three medications were recalled for the same reason.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in regards to any of the three pain medications so far. But according to the CPSC, Kroger's aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen were all recalled for the same reason: failure to meet packaging requirements. The agency explained that any OTC products containing aspirin, ibuprofen, or acetaminophen—which are all regulated substances—are required to be in child-resistant packaging by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), which was passed in 1970. None of the three pain relievers had proper child-resistant packaging, "posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If you have a bottle of any of the medication in your possession, you "should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children," the CPSC advised. Following this, you should "contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund," the agency added.

Another retailer just had to recall an OTC medication for the same reason.

Kroger isn't the only retailer who has been found in violation of the PPPA. The CPSC also announced on June 16 that Aurohealth had recalled around 137,000 units of their 150-count bottles of Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen for not having child resistant packaging. This medication was sold at Walgreens stores nationwide from Oct. 2021 through April 2022 for around $9.

"Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children," the CPSC similarly advised. "Contact Aurohealth for information on how to return the product at your nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund."

