You've probably heard the exciting news that there's a Knives Out sequel in the works. Director and screenwriter Rian Johnson told Variety on Sunday that while Daniel Craig would be reprising his role as Det. Benoit Blanc, the movie would feature a new cast, setting, and mystery plot. So, though we won't be seeing Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and other fan favorites from the original in the sequel, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd start crafting the new script with new characters this week. And now, he has some extra inspiration for what to call the sequel. On Tuesday, the movie's official Twitter account asked for suggestions for the Knives Out 2 title, and the hilarious responses started rolling in.

Alright we need title suggestions for the sequel! Drop em! 👇 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 11, 2020

Given how silly movie sequel titles can get, people really let their imaginations run wild.

Remember 2 Fast 2 Furious? Well, make way for 2 Knives 2 Out.

2 Knives 2 Out

The Knives and the Out: Tokyo Drift

Knives & Out

Fast Knive

Knives & Out 6

Out 7

The Fate of the Knives

K9 — Patrick Verona (@MasterTarantino) February 11, 2020

Or why not do the thing where you throw in numbers and Roman numerals in place of letters? KnIIves Out, anyone?

KnIIves Out. (Followed, naturally, by Kniv3s Out.) — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) February 11, 2020

Of course, some people couldn't resist the opportunity to make really bad puns.

Knives Out 2: No Forks Given — just a villain of circumstance (@villaintheblank) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, others got literary with their ideas for the Knives Out 2 title.

The Southern Gentleman Who Went Up A Hill And Came Down A-Searchin' For The Perpetrator Who Committed A Most Heinous Crime Upon The Top Of The Hereformentioned Hill — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 11, 2020

And some suggestions were just plain trippy.

It's gonna end up being KNIIVES OUT when everyone knows it should be KNIVES OWT and the OWT is reversed in the reflection of a knife so it spells TWO on the other side — Matt MEET THE PRESS IS SANCTUARY FOR LIARS Negrin (@MattNegrin) February 11, 2020

Of course, Johnson took notice.

I have been reading these all day and gotten zero writing done https://t.co/hx3740K76A — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 11, 2020

And while none of these may end up being the actual title for Knives Out 2, at least now he's got plenty of ideas to work with!