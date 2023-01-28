King Charles Orders Disgraced Prince Andrew "to Stay Away" From Buckingham Palace "Where He Slept With Teddies," Source Claims

No longer a working member of the Royal Family, Prince Andrew was forced to forfeit many of his perks and continued to be stripped of many of the afforded luxuries that come with being a Royal. For example, he can't attend certain events, wear his military uniform to those he can, and cannot rely on the taxpayers to pay his way anymore – even his security detail has been taken away.

Recently sources have revealed that his brother, King Charles, even evicted Andrew from his office at Buckingham Palace. According to a new report, he has also lost his room to sleep in.

1 The King Is Reportedly Using the Renovation of Buckingham Palace as an Excuse

Sources tell The Sun the King is using the renovation of Buckingham Palace as an excuse to get Andrew out of there for good. He has removed all of Andrew's belongings from his suite, and he is no longer welcome to stay overnight. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 No Place for Andrew, Source Claims

"The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," a source tells The Sun. "First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters."

3 Andrew Loved That Suite, Sources Claim

According to the source, the disgraced Royal has kept his spacious room for decades. "Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor's pad after his divorce," the source continues.

4 Palace Suite Beats the Bachelor's Appartment

He even allegedly used it to impress the women he was dating. "He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor's flat in St James's Palace doesn't have the same allure for a single man," says the source.

5 Andrew Liked His Teddys in Specific Order, Sources Say

According to previous reports from The Sun, Andrew liked to surround himself in his royal bed with five teddy bears or other stuffed animals, demanding they be in specific positions. Staff member seven sketched the arrangement of stuffed animals, which included a teddy holding a heart, hippos, plus cushions with "Daddy," "Ducks," and "Prince" on them. The room also houses Andrew's mementos.

6 His Belongings Have Been Moved Out, Accoridng to Sources

However, sources say all of Andrew's belongings have "been moved out of Chamber Floor." It is unknown where Andrew will stay when he is in London.