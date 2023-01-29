King Charles "Will Not Host Peace Summit" With Prince Harry, Insider Claims

Ever since the publication of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, hit bookshelves in January 2023, many people have speculated how the relationships between Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family will be impacted. Some experts believe that dropping so many bombshells about his brother, Prince William, sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, effectively destroyed any future plans of reconciliation.

There are also those who believe that the possibility of a second memoir with even more damaging claims will inspire the King to reconcile with Harry and Meghan, with talks of a "peace summit" in the works. However, a new report claims that King Charles does not intend to host such a meeting in the foreseeable future.

1 Omid Scobie Appeared on a YouTube Show This Week

Omid Scobie, the biographer who regularly works with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and co-authored Finding Freedom, appeared on Common Sense YouTube Channel this week, discussing the media portrayal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

2 He Says Harry and Meghan Don't "Know Whether They Are Going" to the Coronation

When asked whether or not Harry and Meghan would attend King Charles' coronation on May 6, Scobie didn't have an answer. "I honestly think people don't even know whether Harry and Meghan are going, because I don't think they know whether they are going or not," he responds.

3 A Previous Report Claims a Reconcilliation Could Happen

A report from the Sunday Times earlier this month cites a source who "has the King's ear and who knows the Sussexes well," claims "It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it's fixable," about the relationship. "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of 'his people' he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn't think he's being ambushed. Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry's former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen's former private secretary who advised the Sussexes]."

4 But It Would Have to Be Aranged ASAP, Source Claims

"Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him, 'we understand the pain you've been through.' The King can do it," the source continues. "We've got to move on it, and get it done by April. Then, we need to get the wives in. The King needs a clear run for the Coronation."

5 Scobie Says, "This Is Not True at All"

However, per Scobie, this is just speculation. "I've seen reports saying that there will be some kind of family summit before then for Charles to have these conversations with Harry and Meghan," he says. "From what I understand from sources, this is not true at all."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb