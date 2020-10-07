The "Jurassic World" Set Has Been Shut Down Due to a COVID Outbreak

At this point, there have been countless movies delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, whether because they had to halt filming or because there aren't enough open theaters to screen them in. The long-awaited conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, was already delayed until 2022, and now the production is facing another setback. On Oct. 7, director Colin Trevorrow announced that the Jurassic World set would shut down for two weeks after positive COVID tests.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," Trevorrow tweeted. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

It is unclear whether the positive COVID results came from members of the Jurassic World cast or crew. The film's large ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong, reprising their roles from past Jurassic films, as well as newcomers to the series, like Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise. It's also not clear if the tests were false positives, or if those tested had already recovered.

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, a Universal spokesperson said, "Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines."

This is not the first time the Jurassic World: Dominion set has shut down due to COVID. On March 13, as the coronavirus pandemic was becoming more widespread, Universal halted production on all live-action films, including Jurassic World. Filming began again on July 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported that as of Sept. 22, the production had spent close to $3 million on 27,000 coronavirus tests.

Filming during the pandemic is obviously a tricky proposition, and Jurassic World: Dominion is only the latest production that has been forced to pause following positive COVID test results. Read on for more movies and TV shows in the same boat, and for more on how COVID has changed filming, discover 7 Things You Won't See on TV Anytime Soon Because of Coronavirus.

1 The Batman

On Sept. 3, Warner Bros. announced that they were pausing production on The Batman, Matt Reeves' new take on the DC comics character, after someone on set tested positive for coronavirus. CNN was among the outlets to confirm that the film's star, Robert Pattinson, was the person who had tested positive. And for more on the movie, here is Everything You Need to Know About The Batman So Far.

2 Chicago Med

Even fictional hospitals aren't immune to a COVID outbreak. On Sept. 30, Entertainment Weekly reported that the NBC drama Chicago Med would be shutting down production for two weeks after someone working on the series tested positive for coronavirus. And to learn more about how the virus is transmitted, The CDC Has Finally Acknowledged That COVID Spreads Through the Air.

3 All American

A positive COVID test only caused a brief pause in filming for The CW's All American. Per Deadline, production took Oct. 5 off but resumed filming on Oct. 6. And for the truth about coronavirus testing, ditch The COVID Test Myth You Need to Stop Believing, Epidemiologist Says.

4 For Life

As with Jurassic World: Dominion, there wasn't just one positive COVID result on the set of the ABC drama For Life. On Sept. 13, Deadline reported that multiple positive test results had forced production to shut down for two weeks. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.