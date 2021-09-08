See Julie Andrews' Granddaughter, Who's an Actor and Weightlifter

Julie Andrews is one of the most accomplished performers out there. The My Fair Lady star is an Oscar winner, a two-time Emmy winner, and she has three Grammys to her name. Even though she's known for starring in musicals on stage and on the big screen, it's ironically a Tony Award that's keeping her from joining the coveted EGOT inner circle. And soon, the 85-year-old actor may just be competing with her own granddaughter to see who nabs a Tony first. Andrews has a total of nine grandchildren, one of whom, Hope Hamilton, is following closely in her grandmother's footsteps. To learn about the similarities Andrews and Hamilton share, read on.

Julie Andrews' granddaughter Hope Hamilton is making a name for herself on stage.

In her 2019 memoir, Home Work, Andrews describes growing up singing and performing in the London Hippodrome. At the age of 19, she made her Broadway debut in the 1954 production of The Boy Friend. Now, her granddaughter is on the same trajectory.

Hope, who celebrated her 18th birthday in August, just wrapped her run in the ensemble of the Bay Street Theater production of Camelot in Sag Harbor, New York, on Sept. 5. (Her parents, Emma Walton Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton, are the founders of the Bay Street Theater and serve as co-artistic director and executive director, respectively.)

Though she may not be on Broadway yet, the play is still one that has deeper meaning in Andrews' family. As Broadway World reports, she originated the role of Queen Guenevere in the 1960 Broadway production of Camelot and she was thrilled to see her granddaughter follow suit.

"She came on opening night," Hope told the Sag Harbor Express. "She loved it. She has always been super supportive of me, but this one is extra special because now we can share our experiences and compare them."

Hope has acting since she appeared in the Hampton Ballet Theater School's production of The Nutcracker when she was just five years old, Sag Harbor Express reports. The high school senior has previously performed in both Freaky Friday and Little Women at the Southhampton Cultural Center.

Like her grandmother, Hope is finding recognition for her writing, too.

Throughout her career, Andrews has collaborated with her daughter Emma, Hope's mom, writing more than 30 books. Alongside her two award-winning memoirs, Andrews' Very Fairy Princess series has become a huge hit and a New York Times best seller.

While Andrews published her first book at 36 years old—1971's Mandy—Hope caught the writing bug at a very young age. Two of her plays were selected for production in the YAWP Middle/High School Playwriting Festival, and were published in the YAWP EZine in 2018 and 2019.

Hope is looking to major in musical theater and English at college.

Hope is a rising senior at the Ross School in East Hampton, New York, where she's also very active in the theater program, having performed in Annie, Fame!, Alice in Wonderland, and Julius Caesar, among others.

But that doesn't mean her school work takes a backseat. In a recent TikTok post, she showed followers the fruits of her labor for the 2020-2021 school year. In line with the "high achiever" TikTok trend, she flashed her final grades, class notes, and perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Post-high school, Hope has dreams to further her studies at college. In May, she took to TikTok describing herself as an "aspiring musical theater and English major."

And Hope is also a weightlifter.

Hope also has an interest that's very different from her family legacy, however. On Instagram, Hope revealed that she started seriously weightlifting in 2020.

"As someone who's struggled all my life with feeling different, there's a unique emotional component that comes when weightlifting that makes me feel powerful, physically equal to my peers. Something that I have never felt before," she wrote. "I have become more accepting of myself and immensely proud of myself. I found a passion in lifting, and while it's still a work in progress, I know that I can really find self love in doing this work."

Earlier this year, she posted another weightlifting photo with the caption: "You don't know my story; don't assume my strength."

