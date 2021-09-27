Culture

See Joe Biden's Nephew, Who's Dating a "Real Housewives" Star

Meghan King just made her relationship with Cuffe Biden Owens Instagram-official.

By Lia Beck
September 27, 2021
A former Real Housewives star just revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, and he has a very recognizable last name. As shared in an Instagram post, Meghan King is dating Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. King was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. Owens is a lawyer and the son of the president's sister, Valerie Owens. King publicly shared that she is dating Owens via a social media post in which she also said she was trying to "avoid any cheesy introductions." Read on to see the former reality star and presidential nephew together and to learn more about the pair.

King wanted fans to "meet [her] man."

On Sept. 25, King posted an Instagram of Owens hugging her outside of a restaurant. She captioned the photo, "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," and added a red heart emoji. In her Instagram Story, King also shared a couple more photos of herself and Owens that were taken at a vineyard. And, the day after her Sept. 26 birthday, she shared a video of some flowers from friends and family, including a bouquet from Owens.

Owens has largely avoided the spotlight.

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens at a vineyard in a photo from her Instagram Story
© Meghan King / Instagram

Even though he is related to the president, Owens isn't a very public person. It is known that he's a lawyer working in Los Angeles and that he attended Georgetown University for undergrad and then the University of Southern California for law school. According to All California Lawyers, he was admitted to the California Bar in 2009 and works for the law firm Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP, which focuses on sports and entertainment law.

His mother is very much involved in politics.

Valerie Owens speaking at a campaign event for Barack Obama in October 2008
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

While Owens hasn't pursued a career in politics, mom Valerie is one of Biden's closet advisors. She managed all of his senate campaigns and his first two presidential campaigns. As reported by People, Biden wrote of Valerie in his memoir, Promises to Keep, "She has been my best friend my entire life." Valerie and Biden also have two other siblings, Francis and James Biden. In addition to Cuffe, Valerie has two daughters, Missy and Casey Owens, with her husband John Owens.

King is used to having relationships in the public eye.

When King joined The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was married to former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds. The couple, who share three children, had a very public split in 2019 with King claiming that Edmonds had a relationship with their nanny, which he denied. In the time since, King has shared glimpses of later relationships with Christian Schauf and Will Roos on her social media. Post-RHOC, King writes a blog and hosts the podcast Intimate Knowledge.

