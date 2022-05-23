If You Have Any of This Popular Peanut Butter, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

With recipe uses from sandwiches to sauces, peanut butter is one of the most versatile, hearty, and protein-packed pantry staples. Plus, it's affordable and has a long shelf life, so many Americans keep a jar on hand at all times. But if you have peanut butter at home right now, you'll want to know about the latest recall affecting products distributed widely around the country. Read on to learn what's being recalled, how to know if you have it, and what to do about it if you do.

This is the second major peanut butter recall in recent months.

Back in March, Skippy recalled three peanut butter products, including Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Super Chunk Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein. Nearly 10,000 cases of the jars were recalled as they potentially contain small fragments of stainless steel.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the stainless steel may have come from a piece of manufacturing equipment—an equipment problem the manufacturing facility's internal detection systems eventually caught.

Jif peanut butter products are the latest to be recalled.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. The recalled products include a wide array of Jif crunchy, creamy, and natural peanut butter in various sizes and package types, all named in the recall announcement shared on May 20 on the website for the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The peanut butter products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Smucker is recalling the peanut butter products amid concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal" infections, according to the recall notice.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Those most vulnerable to such infections include young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. But even people who are otherwise healthy may get quite sick from an infection, with symptoms including fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In some rare instances, the salmonella infection may even get into the bloodstream, leading to more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Here's how to know if you have the affected products at home right now—and what to do about it.

The recalled Jif peanut butter products have the lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date on the package. If you have any of the affected products, the recall notice urges you to throw them out immediately.

Some retailers that distributed the peanut butter are reaching out to customers to inform them of the recall. For example, this author previously purchased the product from Amazon, and received an email over the weekend stating, "The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has published a notification about the [Jif] product that you have bought on Amazon.com… If you made this purchase for someone else, please notify the recipient immediately and provide them with the information." The email directs consumers to the FDA release for further guidance.

If you have questions or would like to report adverse reactions, visit Jif's contact page or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

