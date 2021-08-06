It looks like these cousins are as close as their moms. On Thursday, Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson shared photos of their daughters taking part in an event together. Jessica's nine-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, and Ashlee's six-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross, wore matching dresses as flower girls in a family friend's wedding, according to People. Ashlee posted photos of the special event on her Instagram Story, while Jessica re-posted one of Ashlee's photos.

Both Ashlee and Jessica have three children, and judging by the new pictures, it looks like they have a lot of fun together. Read on to see the cute photos from the wedding and to find out more about the new generation of Simpsons.

Maxwell and Jagger matched in long dresses.

In one of Ashlee's posts on her Instagram Story, Maxwell and Jagger pose in their flower girl dresses at the outdoor wedding venue. Ashlee wrote on the photo, "Gorgeous flower girls Maxwell x Jagger" and tagged the dress brand, Joyfolie.

In another picture, the cousins share a hug.

Ashlee also posted a photo of Maxwell hugging Jagger, in which you can see that they also have matching braided hairstyles. Ashlee captioned this post, "Cousin love." Last September, Ashlee shared another photo of the cousins together, which was taken at her baby shower for her third child.

Maxwell is Jessica's oldest daughter.

Jessica and Ashlee's oldest daughters participated in the wedding. In addition to Maxwell, Jessica also has an eight-year-old son, Ace, and two-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, Eric Johnson. Johnson is a former NFL player, and the couple have been married since 2014.

"Three kids is no joke," Jessica told People in 2019, when she had a seven-year-old, six-year-old, and three-month-old. "It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now."

Ashlee also has three kids.

Ashlee has two children, Jagger and 10-month old Ziggy, with her husband, Evan Ross. Ross is an actor known for the Hunger Games movies and the TV series Star, and is the son of singer Diana Ross. Ashlee also has a 12-year-old son, Bronx, who she shares with her ex-husband, Fall Out Boy musician Pete Wentz.

In 2016, Ashlee spoke to Today about Bronx becoming an older brother to Jagger. "Bronx is such a sweet big brother," she said. "They have such a different age gap, so it's really sweet to see them interact together." Ashlee added, "I can already tell that it's going to be different raising a girl than a boy. She's dainty, and when I'm getting ready and Jagger is watching me, I keep thinking how this is going to be fun when she gets bigger."

