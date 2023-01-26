Jeremy Renner Had 30 Bones Crushed by Snow Plow While "Trying to Save Nephew" From Being Hit

New details are emerging about the January 1 snow plow accident, which resulted in Jeremy Renner being hospitalized with severe injuries. According to an incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner, 52, was attempting to save a family member from being injured by the snow plow as it was sliding down the hill.

While trying to stop the snowcat from sliding, Renner was pulled underneath the vehicle and crushed. Here's why the snow-removal tractor was out of control, according to the report.

Helping His Nephew

Renner was using the truck to help get his adult nephew's vehicle out of the snow. After the vehicle had been towed, Renner says the snow plow started sliding sideways. "Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report reads. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully."

Pulled Under

Renner tried to get back into the cab by climbing onto the moving track, and was "immediately pulled under the left side track… The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Severe Injuries

According to the 911 call log, Renner was "completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)" and had "extreme (difficulty) breathing," with "the right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed." Renner was airlifted to a local hospital for emergency treatment, and is still in recovery.

Parking Brake Fail

The report mentions how Renner did not use the emergency brake when exiting the snow plow. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

Grateful For Support

Renner thanked fans for all the support sent his way, via his Instagram page. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."