If you watched Jennifer Lopez's 2020 American Music Awards performance on Nov. 22, you might have experienced a bit of déjà vu. Fans of Beyoncé, better known as the Beyhive, were quick to compare Lopez's performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" with singer Maluma to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2014 Grammy performance of "Drunk in Love." And when you look at the Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé performances next to one another, it's hard to ignore the similarities.

While neither J. Lo nor Beyoncé have commented on the situation, fans and critics have taken to social media to discuss the similarities. Some say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and suggest that perhaps Lopez was paying tribute to Beyoncé; however, many others seem to feel differently. From how the stars' hair was styled to their moves on stage, check out the comparisons between Beyoncé and Lopez's performances six years apart to judge for yourself.

1 The outfits

During their respective performances, both singers were wearing black long-sleeved bodysuits with mesh cutouts, sheer tights, and black pumps.

2 The hairstyles

Both of the women were rocking short, textured, blonde hair that was styled to appear wet.

3 The choreography

The two performances both prominently featured choreography that made use of a black chair. Some of the moves Beyoncé and J. Lo did with the chair were even quite similar. The former's number was choreographed by Dana Foglia and Jennifer Lopez's choreographer has not yet been identified.

4 The linear lighting

The most unequivocal commonality between the two performances is the lighting. Both stages were dark with deep hues of red, purple, and blue, but that's not even the most uncanny aspect. When both Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé sang alone, shadowed lines were projected onto them. The only difference? Beyoncé's striped lighting was horizontal while Lopez's was vertical.

5 The final pose

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z and J. Lo and Maluma ended their performances in back-to-back poses, again the only difference being that the latter two were seated.