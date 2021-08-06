Culture

Jennifer Aniston Just Slammed Critics on Instagram Amid Controversy

The actor is doubling down on her comments after some backlash.

August 6, 2021
Jennifer Aniston is not a celebrity who often finds herself in the middle of major online controversy, especially since she didn't even have an Instagram account until 2019. Up until very recently, the most divisive moment for Aniston in the past few years was a COVID-related Christmas ornament. But the Friends actor just stirred up quite a lot of social media heat over comments she made about vaccinations—and now, she's doubling down on what she said. Read on to find out why Aniston isn't backing down despite backlash.

Jennifer Aniston said she has had to cut off friends who are unvaccinated.

Jennifer Aniston
Shutterstock

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Aniston revealed that she has lost some of the people in her life over COVID vaccinations—or rather, the lack thereof. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she said in the interview, which was published Aug. 3.

Aniston added, "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion—but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Some people criticized Aniston for her decision after the interview was published.

Jennifer Aniston instagram post
Shutterstock

Aniston's comments were not well received by everyone on social media. The official Twitter account for London-based band Right Said Fred tweeted a link to the news article, asking, "Does JA [Jennifer Aniston] also require a friend's HIV or HP C status? What a disgusting world of 'them and us' so many people seem so ready to endorse."

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, a Republican congressional candidate from Texas, also tweeted out criticism at Aniston, saying, "I definitely do not get any lessons on morality from a Hollywood Elite."

But Aniston has since doubled down on her comments.

Jennifer aniston Aug. 5 Instagram Story
© Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

The criticism isn't getting to Aniston, however. The actor went on to defend her comments in her Aug. 5 Instagram story. In response to someone asking why she cares about other people's vaccination status if she's vaccinated, Aniston wrote, "Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and/or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) … THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."

She followed her reply with another Instagram story of a photo of an embroidery circle that reads, "What doesn't kill you mutates and tries again."

The star has been vocal in her support of vaccines and other COVID precautions.

This is not Aniston's first time speaking out in favor of COVID precautions. In May, Aniston shared on Instagram that she was fully vaccinated and urged others to do the same. "Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good," she wrote in a May 7 Instagram caption. "We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that's not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."

She's also helped raise funds for COVID-relief organizations and promoted the importance of wearing masks on social media several times over the last year.

