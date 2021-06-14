Culture

Jennifer Aniston Shares Throwback Photos of Courteney Cox's Daughter

Aniston wished her goddaughter a happy birthday with these sweet photos.

By Allie Hogan
June 14, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
June 14, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox became close companions on the set of Friends. The pair's friendship has outlasted the series, and has only grown stronger over the years. While Aniston doesn't have any children of her own, she is godmother to Cox's daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, Coco Arquette. In honor of Coco's 17th birthday, Aniston shared some adorable throwback photos of her and her goddaughter. Read on to see the heartwarming pictures.

Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet throwback for Coco Arquette's birthday.

Jennifer Aniston and Coco Arquette
© Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

On June 14, Coco turned 17 and Aniston celebrated by posting two back-to-back photos of herself and Coco on her Instagram story. The first photo features Aniston holding Coco while the two look into each other's eyes with windblown hair. "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you," Aniston wrote on the picture. Cox had Coco in 2004 right after wrapping Friends, so Aniston has been around for her entire life.

Aniston shared another photo with Cox and Coco.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Coco Arquette
© Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston also shared another throwback photo, which was a repost of a picture Cox had shared for Aniston's birthday earlier this year. The photo shows the two actors lying down with a young, sleeping Coco. In the original post, Cox revealed a nickname she has for Aniston, "Jenny Louise." Cox wrote in the post, "We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that."

Cox wrote a sweet tribute to her daughter.

Cox shared a carousel of photos commemorating some sweet moments in Coco's life over the years. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much," the proud mom wrote. On her Instagram story, Cox shared her post writing, "Happy birthday to my coconut. She's the best kind of nut!" Coco is Cox's only child. She often appears on her mom's Instagram singing or performing TikTok dances with her mom.

Lisa Kudrow's son also loved Aniston as a child.

Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty IMages

Coco isn't the only child from the Friend's cast that formed a special relationship with Aniston. Lisa Kudrow's son Julian Stern liked Aniston so much as a child that he confused her for his mother. While on ConanKudrow said her son would fly into Aniston's lap any chance he got. "Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from," Kudrow recalled. "But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'"

