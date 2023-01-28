Jay Leno's Medical Condition Revealed After Another Accident

Jay Leno doesn't have much luck recently: firstly, he suffered a very serious accident in his garage, and last week he broke several bones riding a motorcycle while CNBC canceled his show. It all started on November 12, when the comedian suffered facial burns while repairing one of his classic cars. "It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it," he said during an appearance on Today anchor Hoda Kotb. "It sounded clogged and I said, 'Blow some air through the line,' and so he did." He added that the fuel line made a noise, "and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped, and my face caught on fire." Just a few months later, he has been involved in another accident, breaking multiple bones in a motorcycle accident. Here's what we know.

1 Jay Leno Revealed He Got Into Another Accident

During an interview with Las Vegas Review Journal, Leno was asked about how he literally "roasted himself" in the garage incident. He then revealed that something even worse occurred earlier this month.

2 He Broke His Collarbone and Two Ribs and Has Two Cracked Kneecaps

"That was the first accident, OK?" he says. "Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

3 He Was Testing Out a Motorcycle

He explains that the accident happened while testing out a 1940 Indian motorcycle on January 17. While riding, he smelled fuel, so opted to pull over. "So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he continues. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

4 He Got Knocked Off

Meanwhile, "the bike kept going, and you know how that works out," he continues, adding that he wanted to keep the latest accident on the downlow, because it was so soon after the last.

"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down (laughs)."

5 His SHow Gets Cancelled

Leno maintains a positive attitude about the ordeal. "But I'm OK!" he insists. "I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend." But he may not be working on his show. "Soon after that interview was published, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that CNBC is canceling the comedian's show, Jay Leno's Garage, after seven seasons of being in the primetime spot," Yahoo! reports. ending Leno's three-decades-long relationship with NBC, following a 22-year stint hosting the Tonight Show. It will end "Leno's three-decades-long relationship with NBC, following a 22-year stint hosting the Tonight Show," Yahoo! writes.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb